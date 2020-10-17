Ease back into ‘Sunny Side of Life’ with Four Seasons Resorts Maldives

After a difficult year, it is reassuring to know that safety and serenity can still be sought in equal measure, when one knows where to look.

Welcoming guests from all countries since the Maldives reopened its international borders on July 15, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives open spaces, outdoor restaurants and secluded locations offer a reassuring naturally distanced set-up to ease guests back into the sunny side of life this fall and festive season.

As of mid-October, the Maldives is welcoming 10 airlines a day, including: daily flights from Emirates and Qatar Airways, twice-daily flights most days from Turkish Airlines, and regular services by Etihad Airways, Aeroflot, British Airways, Air India, Sri Lankan Airlines, Edelweiss Air, Maldivian and Indigo.

Private jet travel into the country is booming, catered for at a total of four Maldivian airports. Four Seasons Resorts Maldives can introduce local ground handlers who are committed to providing a hassle-free flight planning process designed to meet each individual group’s privacy, safety and security needs.

Commercial airline travellers can also enter the Maldives with ease. All visitors will be issued a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival following submission of a negative PCR test result (taken no more than 96 hours prior to arrival), and Health Declaration form (completed 24 hours prior to arrival) in addition to thermal screening.

From the international airport meet and greet, Four Seasons guests are whisked directly to the seaplane terminal (for Landaa Giraavaru and Private Island at Voavah) or the speedboat jetty (for Kuda Huraa) for a rapid onward transfer.

Four Seasons is proud to have retained virus-free status in the Maldives throughout 2020 with its Lead With Care procedures, and is committed to ensuring safe onwards travel for its guests too. PCR test services are available on site (at a fee of $150 + taxes per person) to anyone requiring them for onward travel or return to their home countries.

Guests are able to move between resort islands with special government permission, but the safest way to enjoy the Maldives’ pristine beauty for now is to settle into one of three enchanting Four Seasons enclaves:

For a Forbes Five-Star escape, complete with sensational surfing, fragrant flower gardens, lapping lagoon, private spa island and stunning new Beach Hideaways at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa provide a home-from-home welcome for families, friends and groups.

Health and healing come as standard at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru – named “Most Meaningful Experience” in the Condé Nast Traveller Spa Awards 2020 – from the Yoga Therapy Centre in the pristine jungle to pioneering hands-on marine conservation experiences.

For an escape like no other, the two hectare (five acre) Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll accommodates a single group of up to 22 guests in the world’s first private island UNESCO Biosphere hideaway. With its own villas, Beach House, swimming pools, dive school, water sport centre, Ocean of Consciousness Spa, 19-metre (62-foot) yacht and dedicated team of staff, Voavah offers the ultimate in style, serenity and seclusion for limitless island living.

For more information about easing into a safe and secluded fall or festive break, contact the Central Reservations Department team at tel: (960) 66 00 888 or email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.