Work smartly from paradise at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Discover a safe paradise while you live and work remotely in a dreamy destination for 30 days! The idyllic luxury workspace at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives allows you not only to unwind but also work efficiently at an exotic, dream location.

The ‘new normal’ way of working remotely from a safe paradise allows you to achieve a comfortable and perfect state of work-life balance in a productive and peaceful environment while you make memories with your loved ones.

Your actual background from paradise when you have your next meeting will be an inspiring driving force to share the motivation everyone needs the most.

Indulge in the luxurious working environment with daily breakfast, unlimited coffee and tea, 20 per cent discount on selected spa treatments, 20 per cent discount on food and beverage, a dedicated lifestyle host, and a host of other complimentary amenities and services, including:

Health and safety kit (consists of masks, gloves and hand sanitiser)

Return airport transfers

Laundry

Office stationery kit

Minibar replenished daily

Round-the-clock IT service support

In-villa laser printer with unlimited paper supply

Unlimited Wi-Fi for multiple devices throughout the resort

Resident doctor on call available 24/7

PCR test (if required)

Grand Park Kodhipparu’s Smart Work from Paradise package is designed to ensure remote working is easy for you with everything you can imagine in luxury and comfort, creating a lifestyle that suits your work and personal lives when in the tropics.

The offer is available from now until June 30, 2021, with the starting price set at $9,000 for 30 days inclusive of taxes. What’s more; it’s refundable if cancelled seven days before arrival.

Located in North Male Atoll, a mere 20-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings.

A collection of 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas including 65 with their own private pools, a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, a multi-award-winning spa, a fully-equipped dive and watersports centre, a recreation beach club, and a kids club provide guests with everything they could possibly need for their idyllic remote working getaway.

In an area famous all over the world for its thriving coral and marine life, the island’s breath-taking landscape offers mesmerising views, powdery white beaches, a magnificent, crystal clear lagoon, and uninterrupted views of the tranquil, turquoise ocean.

Delivering the perfect escape, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a place where time slows down, allowing you to embrace the serene beauty of the Maldives, in the ultimate luxury of relaxation and peace.

The resort’s certified cleanliness, health, and safety standards have always been in compliance with the global and local authorities. However, they have now adopted enhanced cleaning practices and guidelines, which are in line with guidance provided by international and local authorities to ensure both resort guests and employees are confident in the cleanliness and safety of the resort.

Escape to this tranquil, relaxed beach resort and discover a safe paradise at ease. A perfect blend of serenity, comfort, luxury, and adventure to be found when you are looking out for an exquisite remote workspace amid the pristine beaches and exotic tropical surroundings. An affordable luxury resort in the Maldives where unforgettable experiences await you while you make moments in time.

Paradise on earth, your exclusive address in beautiful Maldives awaits.

To book the Smart Work from Paradise package, visit www.parkhotelgroup.com or contact the resort’s reservations team via rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.