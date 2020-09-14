The St. Regis Maldives reopens Oct 1 with elevated hygiene standards, new dining experiences

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced plans to resume operations at the luxury property on October 1, following its closure earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly-anticipated reopening of the Vommuli Island resort will welcome guests back to the finest address in the Maldives where a rarefied sense of privacy and unforgettable moments are anchored by redefined cleaning and health measures to ensure the safest environment for guests and associates.

The St. Regis Maldives elevated its exacting health and safety standards and implemented a multi-pronged approach guided by Marriott’s Cleanliness Council, which adheres to recommended guidelines and protocols put forth by the local government and the World Health Organisation.

The resort applies all of Marriott’s revised cleanliness procedures including increased cleaning frequency of surfaces and high-traffic spaces using enhanced technologies including electrostatic sprayers and UV light disinfection, contactless technologies or low-touch solutions to mitigate transmission, and encouraged social distancing with modified floor plans and capacities within community amenity spaces.

Upon returning, guests can expect the same exclusive private island experience that is emblematic of The St. Regis Maldives, where its world-class amenities and impeccable service are unmatched.

For heightened privacy, newly launched dining concepts including the Signature Floating Dining Rituals present guests with a gastronomic journey to indulge in while soaking in the reflective waters of the private plunge pool in their Villa. Whether for morning breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea, these dining rituals bring an elegant experience that will have guests savour and explore flavours from around the world from the comfort of their private retreat.

In addition, the resort enriched its bespoke private dining with new, imaginative experiences offering guests greater optionality for those remarkable moments on Vommuli Island, from an opulent starlight dinner set along the shoreline to an unparalleled toes-in-the-sand cinema and dining experience and more.

The St. Regis Maldives immerses travellers into the destination’s idyllic, natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury that promises nonpareil relaxation and extraordinary moments.

Set on more than 22-acres, the resort’s 77 transcendent villas scattered through the island each offer a plunge pool and private entrance for an unparalleled degree of seclusion and privacy.

The premium two- and three-bedroom villas — including the famed John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater villa in the Maldives — are perfectly poised for families and groups looking for a destination retreat to escape to.

In accordance with the Maldivian government’s guidelines, guests are required to complete a travel declaration and contact tracing form prior to checking-in and the property will require temperature screenings for all associates, guests and visitors arriving to the island.

For further ease, guests will receive a Covid-19 test administered by the property’s on-site doctor 72 hours prior to departure.

For more information and reservations, please contact via reservations.vommuli@stregis.com.