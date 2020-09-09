Experience The Nautilus Maldives with special offers, packages for every occasion

Whether travelling with your entire family, jet setting away for a honeymoon, or simply exploring the quirks of a new culture, The Nautilus Maldives offers numerous specialised offers that are perfect for any occasion.

You can tailor any of the below offerings to your every whim, including how long you stay for and what preferences you have which will of course be known by your personal butler even before your arrival.

Inclusions may slightly change depending on whether you would like to extend your Nautilus getaway.

Worried about safety given the current circumstances? The Nautilus team has worked hard to produce this travel safety video for you.

The Nautilus getaway

Be the early bird; plan now and experience The Nautilus for less. Book your House or Residence in advance and benefit from 30 per cent off the best available rate.

An ultra-luxe island to yourself

Get ready for a true once-in-a-lifetime holiday experience and take your upcoming holiday to another level with our two buyout options. Whichever you select, you can be sure that The Nautilus will be entirely private for you and your loved ones.

Moments of togetherness

Realign yourself with true serenity by taking time for togetherness, celebrate liberation and carefree moments and feel empowered with the experience of simply being. Included are a tailored couple’s spa journey, The Nautilus’ renowned ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ experience, a venturesome guided house reef snorkelling tour, a private yoga session and bespoke cocktail experience.

The Nautilus connoisseur

For bon vivant guests, this offer includes a seven-course degustation menu at the resort’s signature restaurant, Zeytoun, a bespoke Teppanyaki dining experience by the beach at Ocaso and a unique Maldivian cooking class hosted by the award-winning chefs.

For those who would like to stay longer than seven nights, the resort will provide a guided house reef tour, a professional wine tasting with a resident sommelier and a bespoke cocktail experience from the comfort of your house deck.

A dream haven for entire family

Break free and spend true quality time with loved ones with this holistic family escape at The Nautilus. Let your children embark on learning inspiring new discoveries at Young Wonderers, while you take time out to don your fins and mask before slipping into the sparkling seas that envelop our house reef.

This offer includes a Maldivian cooking class for the family upon our castaway sandbank.

Families who stay for more than seven nights may also adopt and name a Nautilus coral frame and your children can recharge after a long day of boundless adventure with a 60-minute relaxation child spa treatment of their choice.

Transformative wellbeing

At The Nautilus, you are whisked away into a dreamscape where relaxation and lasting liberation infuse your body and soul. This wellness offer includes a transformative yoga experience, a bespoke massage at the Solasta Spa and an indulgent Quench treatment.

For guests who would like to stay for more than four nights, the resort will offer the Solasta Spa’s ‘Free the Foot’ vitalisation treatment upon arrival or in the comfort of your home.

The Nautilus, a luxury bohemian hideaway in the Maldives’ Baa atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, where you may create “a World of Your Own Making”, reopened on September 1.

The only Relais & Châteaux private island resort in the Maldives, The Nautilus offers life unbound. Its collection of 26 immensely private beach and ocean houses exists beyond the bounds of time. This private island in the Maldives is a place where nothing is fixed, and anything is possible. Where you are free to set your own beat. Free to do – and to be – as you please.

Conceptualised by a Maldivian entrepreneur, this is his most definitive project within the Maldives to date. Created to express his personal vision of what total luxury can be – not just in the Maldives, but worldwide. A celebration of the individual spirit, The Nautilus offers liberation and freedom unconditional. Space to share, to meet, where guests are encouraged to be themselves and shape their own personal journey.

Above all, The Nautilus champions it’s guests to reflect and celebrate with the people they’re with, in any way they choose. Because in the end, it’s these simple, elemental pleasures – that ability to simply be – that form the greatest luxury of all.

For more information and reservations, visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com or contact reservations@thenautilusmaldives.com.