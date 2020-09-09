Sheraton Maldives reopens Oct 1 with enhanced cleanliness, hygiene measures

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is ready to reopen the doors to welcome their Marriott Bonvoy members and global travellers again from October 1 onwards.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming our guests back to Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa,” General Manager Emilio Fortini said.

“October marks the beginning of the alluring winter season. Typically, a high-demand period for Maldives. The safety of our guests has always been our utmost priority. In the past few months, we have been working vigorously on resort enhancements and we look forward to be serving our guests with confidence!”

Maldives’ signature “one-island, one-resort” concept makes it convenient for guests to maintain social distancing, while enjoying a truly safe and secluded holiday.

Furanafushi is one of the few larger islands in North Male Atoll, enabling the resort to enjoy a wide layout with ample of space between facilities. The island’s proximity to the country’s main gateway Velana International Airport is an added advantage as it minimises time spent traveling in confined spaces.

In addition to its advantageous natural setting and already high cleaning standards, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa follows the guidance outlined by Marriott’s Commitment to Clean. Key elements include:

Starting with public spaces and high-traffic areas, all surfaces are cleaned with increased frequency, dedicated staff and recommended cleaning agents.

Elevated cleaning processes in guest rooms, to thoroughly clean all surfaces with hospital-grade disinfectants. Disinfecting wipes are placed in each room for guests’ use.

Signage in public spaces to remind guests to maintain social distancing

Hand sanitising stations at key entrances, front desks, recreational and dining venues.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furanafushi, a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery.

In addition to seven unique restaurants and bars, Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and three outdoor tropical freshwater pools, the resort caters to all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

The resort completed a $20 million renovation by 2019 that saw enhancements to all facilities including guest rooms, dining venues and recreation.

Until visitor arrivals begin to return to normal in the coming months, the resort’s outlets will reopen following a scaled plan, initially offering guests the choice of Feast (international buffet), Anchorage Bar & Restaurant (Mediterranean cuisine and pizza bar), and Kakuni Bar.

Nightly rates at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa (www.sheratonmaldives.com; +960 664 2010) start from $400/£315 per night based on two people sharing a Deluxe Garden View King Room on a B&B basis.