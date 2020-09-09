Soneva launches Virtual Wine Tasting programme with world-leading winemakers

World-leading luxury resort operator Soneva has launched its Virtual Wine Tasting programme.

Starting October, Soneva has partnered with some of the most prestigious wine makers around the world to host virtual wine tastings.

The tastings will be taking place on Zoom, with onsite guests at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, where you can meet and greet (albeit virtually) and hear directly from the wine makers themselves.

The programme for the next three months features:

Each tasting will start at 6.30pm Soneva Fushi Time (GMT+6) and last for one and a half hours.

Those interested in attending any of the Virtual Wine Tastings can contact via email, winetasting@soneva.com.

Once you confirm your participation, a Soneva representative will be in touch to assist you with purchasing the wines and have them delivered to your home.

You will have the option to either purchase one bottle of each wine presented for the event, or to buy cases of these wines. The prices for the bottles of wines will differ depending on the event, and includes the participation costs for the event.

Soneva will be sending quarterly newsletters with the upcoming wine tastings, but if you are interested, you can refer to the Soneva Stars programme where the entire calendar of events is available.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

Soneva Fushi inspires the imagination with 63 spacious beachfront villas, ranging in size from one- to nine-bedrooms, hidden among dense foliage and located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Watch classic movies at the resort’s outdoor Cinema Paradiso. Choose from nine different dining options, five hundred wines and 11 types of pillow. Unwind at the on-site Six Senses Spa. Nature’s resources are transformed into art at the Glass Studio, while The Den gives children the freedom to live their island dream. Glorious days are spent star-gazing at the Observatory, sampling organic delicacies and exploring the coral reef.

Inspired by a word that means ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani is located on a collection of five islands, and a beautiful, 5.6km lagoon.

The resort currently comprises 24 overwater villas and three island villas, with additional villas to be built in Chapter 2. Each Water Villa opens to its own stretch of sparkling lagoon and is complete with a private pool and a retractable roof to stargaze from the master bedroom, while many villas also have slides from the top deck into the water below.

Explore the glimmering galaxies from the resort’s state-of-the-art observatory or spend time indulging in a range of activities including water sports, scuba diving, wellness therapies, dolphin cruises and bicycling along the island’s many trails.