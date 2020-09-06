Enhancements, special offers, CSR initiatives mark The Nautilus Maldives’ reopening

The Nautilus, a luxury bohemian hideaway in the Maldives, where you may create “a World of Your Own Making”, has reopened on September 1.

Embracing liberating indulgences without the shackles of social constraints and time, this haven of barefoot luxury private island invites its devoted guests back to return to true paradise.

Located in the stunning Baa Atoll of the Maldives, in the heart of a UNESCO Biosphere, The Nautilus’ remote setting and size (one of the smallest islands in the Maldives) make this sublime tropical haven one of the safest places to be right now.

The already thorough cleaning and hygiene protocols in place across the luxury resort in the Maldives have been further reinforced in line with the public health guidelines issued by the WHO, as well as by national authorities.

The entire team at The Nautilus is fully trained and informed with these new protocols. The island has curated it’s very own travel guide for guests, available here, to highlight exactly what they are doing to maintain guests’ relaxation and safety as paramount.

With just 26 incredibly spacious Houses and Residences on the island each with its private freshwater temperature-controlled infinity pools, extensive private decks as well as a personal House Master offering exclusive full butler services, The Nautilus is perfect for a private family retreat or an intimate escape with a conscious lack of interaction with others in order to honour safety under the current climate.

The Nautilus Maldives’ private seaplane is available to

fly you and your loved ones directly from the airport to the island, avoiding any unnecessary contact with anyone.

Upon arrival at Velana International Airport, all guests are picked up directly from the aircraft and individually escorted to the exclusive CIP lounge (Maamehi Executive Lounge), regardless of the House category booked. No queuing is required as all matters regarding immigration, baggage (which will be disinfected for you) and customs will be handled by the VIP lounge personnel, further minimising contact with other travellers.

The island offers a la carte dining anywhere, anytime with no additional incurrences. Time stands still at The Nautilus, therefore there are no set opening and closing times for the island’s three restaurants; come as you please with eternal personal space.

All adventures you embark upon on the island are free of time restraints and wholly private to you and your loved ones making safety certain for all excursions.

The team at The Nautilus have not only used this time away from the bustling world to reflect and realign, but have also completed an abundance of enhancements to the island to accentuate The Nautilus’ ethereal aura even more.

Despite menus at The Nautilus’ being mere suggestions, new menus for all three restaurants have been introduced providing guests further epicurean inspiration. There is also a new expansion to the Ocaso restaurant, the island’s alfresco grill. An additional whimsical hut upon the beach adds to this sensational dining setting.

With exploration and liberation at the heart of The Nautilus’ core, they have replaced the Ocean House’s and Residence’s outdoor ladders to artisanal drift-wood staircases, making it even more tempting to dip into the pristine waters that surround the island.

The Nautilus’ dedicated team also have new multi-sports pitch where the island welcomes its guests to join in the games.

The Nautilus has also recently undertaken a major CSR initiative to support the local community, especially the people of Baa atoll, by funding the installation of a PCR testing facility in a specially created area within the healthcare centre on Dharavandhoo Island. Testing is carried out by the health centre.

The facility is just twenty minutes by luxury yacht from The Nautilus. This is one of the only PCR testing facilities within the Baa atoll.

In addition to providing Covid-19 testing for guests and staff of The Nautilus on a complimentary basis, the facility will also cater to the testing needs of the local community members. Any revenue generated by this initiative goes directly to the health centre of Dharavandhoo.

If you are ready to make a sublime return to normality amidst tourmaline-blue Indian Ocean waters, The Nautilus’ unique reopening offer, ‘Freedom at The Nautilus’, will secure your yearning to indulge. You can enjoy precious moments with loved ones from September 1 to December 26 and receive an exceptional one-off discount of 35 per cent off the total price of your stay.

Beyond the excess of timeless luxuries offered to you within this special offer, we also offer alternative packages such as The Nautilus island buy-out, or our Nautilus Workation package.

Hire out the entirety of The Nautilus and experience a private island all to yourself with loved one with ‘An Ultra Luxe Island all to Yourself’ package including a personal butler to take care of your every need and daily sunset cocktails.

The Workation package allows you to work remotely from paradise. The Young Wonderers club provides an extensive educational programme for your children while the resort team provides you with luxury office amenities to maintain productiveness.

Available from seven up to 28 days, The Nautilus houses and residences make working from paradise the most luxurious experience ever.

Experience The Nautilus’ utterly liberating ‘anywhere anytime’ gastronomic journey, unwind with bespoke holistic treatments at the island’s over-water Solasta Spa and witness the violet-tinted Maldivian sunset during daily sundowner cocktails at the renowned Naiboli pool bar.

What’s more, you may enjoy personalised once in a lifetime experiences such as an open-air ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ on a secluded sandbank, a guided snorkelling adventure within The Nautilus’ house reef with the resident marine biologist, or, join the timeless dance of the manta rays at Hanifaru Bay, just 15 minutes speed-boat ride away from the island.

The only Relais & Châteaux private island resort in the Maldives, The Nautilus offers life unbound. Its collection of 26 immensely private beach and ocean houses exists beyond the bounds of time. This private island in the Maldives is a place where nothing is fixed, and anything is possible. Where you are free to set your own beat. Free to do – and to be – as you please.

Conceptualised by a Maldivian entrepreneur, this is his most definitive project within the Maldives to date. Created to express his personal vision of what total luxury can be – not just in the Maldives, but worldwide. A celebration of the individual spirit, The Nautilus offers liberation and freedom unconditional. Space to share, to meet, where guests are encouraged to be themselves and shape their own personal journey.

Above all, The Nautilus champions it’s guests to reflect and celebrate with the people they’re with, in any way they choose. Because in the end, it’s these simple, elemental pleasures – that ability to simply be – that form the greatest luxury of all.

For more information and reservations, visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com or contact reservations@thenautilusmaldives.com.