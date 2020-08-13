Traditional medicine-inspired treatments spice up Amilla Maldives’ wellness offerings

As Amilla Maldives Resort and Residence continues to keep the health and wellbeing of guests as its top priority during its careful reopening, the resort’s Javvu Spa has decided to divulge some of the healing secrets of Maldivian traditional medicine, known as Dhivehi Beys.

These natural remedies and healing traditions have been developed over the centuries; passed on by word of mouth from generation to generation. Nowadays, only few traditional healers remain in the Maldives. However, Dhivehi Beys treatments are still popular among the local population and many Maldivians would travel far for treatments.

With the support of a local Dhivehi Beys healer who is well known in the Maldives, Amilla Maldives’ Javvu Spa team has developed two new treatments inspired by these local healing traditions and integrated with modern techniques.

In line with the resort’s Homemade@Amilla and Homegrown@Amilla sustainability and wellness programmes, this exciting new wellness project utilises indigenous Maldivian spices and herbs grown in Amilla’s organic gardens such as Thamburu, Fonithoshi and Karanfoo to help create deeply restorative and healing treatments.

The 50-minute Thamburu Beys Dhemun treatment combines the power of Maldivian herbs with various massage techniques to support the recovery from jetlag symptoms, as well as treat discomfort such as muscle stiffness, swelling, neck and back pain and ‘heavy legs’.

For this special treatment, Thamburu leaves are made into a paste and applied to the guest’s back. This plant has powerful anti-inflammatory and analgesic action, which helps with muscle inflammation and pain, while the massage techniques focus on releasing muscle tension and reducing swelling.

The Masgulha Filuva Beys is a 90-minute treatment aimed at stimulating an extremely deep muscle relaxation. The massage oil used in this process is homemade and infused with various local spices such as Fonithoshi, Mirus, Aseymirus and Karanfoo. These ingredients are all known for their strong anti-inflammatory and warming effects which help support muscle recovery, making it the perfect treatment for very active people and professional athletes.

For this treatment, the massage pressure is deep and the spa therapists make use of tools sourced directly from the island: a smooth bamboo cane is rolled over the skin to deepen the pressure and glossy Iloshi (palm leaves) are used to stroke the body, for a deep calming effect on the nervous system.

