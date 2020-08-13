Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden withdrew its recommendation to citizens not to take unnecessary trips to Austria and Liechtenstein on Wednesday, but kept in place warnings over travel to the United Kingdom and several European states amid an upturn in COVID 19 infections.

Sweden had already withdrawn advice against unnecessary trips to countries like neighbours Denmark and Norway and a number of other destinations in Europe, such as France, Germany and Spain.

However, restrictions will remain in place for Britain, Ireland, Latvia, Finland and a number of other countries until at least August 26.

The government continues to advise against travel to the rest of the world, but will review that decision at the end of the month.

A number of countries in Europe have seen a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, leading to worries of a second wave of infections.

Reporting and photo: Reuters