Vote for Lily Beach Resort at Dive Travel Awards

Imagine coming up close and personal with a majestic manta ray, performing graceful underwater ballets. Watching sea turtles graze on seagrass in the lagoon, unbothered by your presence. Even better, a whale shark gliding peacefully through the crystal water, metres away from you.

At Lily Beach Resort & Spa, anything is possible. The amazing underwater world, which put the Maldives on the world travel map in the first place, is an experience not to be missed.

As befits a luxury, five-star resort, the coral reefs around Lily Beach offer some of Maldives’ top dive and snorkelling sites.

Dive into the beautiful underwater realm that gives you endless opportunities to lay your eyes on the thriving coral reef metropolis, buzzing with marine life.

Novice snorkelers can admire the colourful marine life from the flat surface of Indian Ocean, be it on the well protected and easily accessible house reef.

Divers will know that the South Ari Atoll is home to the Maldives’ best diving and Lily Beach offers an excellent jumping-off point for trying to find everything that’s on your Maldives bucket list!

Whether you have thousands of dives under your belt or you are a beginner, you will immediately realise that what lies on your doorstep at Lily Beach will be difficult to surpass anywhere in the world.

The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.

At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas. Add to this the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs.

Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.

