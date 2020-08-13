More endangered sea turtles find safe sanctuary at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

For the second time this year, an endangered sea turtle species has discovered a safe eco-sanctuary at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives to lay her eggs.

On August 1, in just four months since the first-ever nesting of a sea turtle at the resort, the team at Grand Park Kodhipparu was fortunate to welcome a green sea turtle, another endangered turtle species.

It’s a fabulous feeling for the resort’s green team when nature rewards them with joyful moments in this manner, for their commitment to protecting the environment, the ocean and reefs they are surrounded by.

Sea turtles return to the beaches on which they were born, to lay their eggs.

The reason for returning to the native beaches is that they guarantee the turtles an environment that has the necessary components for their nesting to be successful. These include a sandy beach, easy access for the hatchlings to get to the ocean, the right incubation temperatures, and low probability of predators that may feed on their eggs.

Over time, these turtles have evolved these tendencies to return to an area that has provided reproductive success for many generations. Their ability to return to their birthplace is known as natal homing.

The males also return to their birthplaces in order to mate; they return to their homes as they know they will be able to find mates because the females born there also return to breed.

By doing this, sea turtles are able to improve their reproductive success, and is why they are willing to expend the energy to travel thousands of miles across the ocean in order to reproduce.

Based on reports from the marine biologists at Grand Park Kodhipparu and professional divers stationed around the Maldives, green sea turtles matter to the marine ecosystem as they graze on seagrass and algae. This maintains the seagrass beds and makes them more productive keeping them healthy.

Seagrass consumed by green turtles is quickly digested and becomes available as recycled nutrients to the many species of plants and animals that live in the seagrass ecosystem. Seagrass beds also function as nurseries for several species of invertebrates and fish.

“We look forward to welcoming our second sea turtle hatchlings by the beginning of October at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives this year,” Raffaele Solferino, the General Manager at Grand Park Kodhipparu, said.

“This event rewards the extraordinary efforts of our green team members who are daily processing environmental activities, keeping our reefs and shores safe and clean, as well as promoting sustainable educational modules to both guests and staff.”

Located in North Male Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian the island, local traditions and crafts.

An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully-equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids’ club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool.