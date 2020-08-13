Ultimate natural social distancing at Ayada Maldives

While much of the world has shut its borders or enacted strict measures on incoming travellers, the Maldives has reopened its borders and does not require new arrivals to quarantine or undergo testing, other than a simple temperature check at the airport.

The Maldives remains a safe and secure destination to travel to, and at Ayada Maldives the 15-acre tropical island is naturally isolated in a beautiful and remote, yet easily accessible, part of the country.

About 450 km away from the busy side of Maldives, Ayada Maldives is located in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll in the south, often referred to as the most beautiful region within the island nation.

For guests looking to isolate themselves in a luxury setting, the tropical island of Ayada Maldives is the perfect answer. Surrounded by nothing but beautiful sandy beaches, uninhabited islands and the open ocean, the nearest human concentration is at least 20 km away.

The resort also features spacious and private standalone villas with direct access to the sandy white beach or over the beautiful turquoise lagoon as well as a lot of open air spaces to relax and unwind in complete privacy.

The resort’s experienced team is on hand to ensure a completely hassle free arrival and departure experience for all guests. From arranging your domestic transfers completely in accordance with your international arrival and departure flights, to guiding you every step of your onward journey.

Ayada Maldives’ Natural Social Distancing Programme has been launched following weeks of dedicated research, development and testing. Safety and wellbeing remains of paramount importance as the resort welcomes back its team members and guests.

The resort has taken time to enhance all of its procedures by leveraging expert advice, global health recommendations, bespoke technologies and innovative procedures to enhance safety and wellbeing protocols, so that when you arrive at the resort, the team is able to give you peace of mind allowing you to sit back, relax and enjoy the beautiful paradise island.

These enhancements to cleaning, hygiene, leisure, dining, technology and guest services procedures include the right preventative measures to create an environment where guests and team members feel comfortable, confident and most importantly, relaxed.

The team at Ayada Maldives awaits you with many new features that make social distancing and hygiene standards effortless and enjoyable. With uncompromising experiences and safety initiatives, they aim to exceed your expectations and will be offering a more bespoke level of service during your stay.

The Ayada app has all the information that you require about the resort, including menus, spa treatments, water sports, excursions and diving activities.

Additional amenities such as hand sanitiser and personal hygiene kits have also been placed in your room should you require them.

Gourmets looking for great food in the Maldives are well served at Ayada Maldives. Sebastiaan, the resort’s Executive Head Chef, has been busy working with local farmers and fishermen to get the best produce available to offer a more local, Maldivian experience for you, not forgetting the in-house Secret Garden where a lot of fresh vegetables are grown. Tours of the Secret Garden are also available for the garden enthusiasts!