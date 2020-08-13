Conrad Maldives appoints seasoned hotelier Carla Puverel as General Manager

Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s global luxury hotel brands, has appointed Carla Puverel as the new General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

Before taking up the General Manager position stunning twin island resort featuring 151 luxury beach and overwater villas, Carla most recently served as general manager of the Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka.

“We are delighted to welcome Carla Puverel to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. Her impressive background managing a number of luxury properties and expertise in delivering exceptional resort experiences gives us every confidence that she will bring this award-winning resort to new heights and lead the team to delivering an even greater level of service to all their guests,” Paul Hutton, Vice President of Operations for South East Asia at Hilton, said.

With a career spanning over 18 years, Carla has an extensive hospitality management experience with various luxury hospitality brands. She carved a niche for herself in resort operations from her time at Pezula Resort Hotel & Spa in Knysna, South Africa to working with various resort groups in different geographies ranging from the United States to the Middle East and South East Asia.

She took her first hotel leadership position in 2011 as Resort Manager at Naladhu Resort Maldives where she oversaw the overall operations and managed the Naladhu Private Island.

She moved to Phuket two years later to lead the pre-opening team at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort before she relocated to Koh Phangan in 2017 as General Manager of the Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas.

“I’m very pleased to be joining the Hilton family to lead the charge at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island,” Carla said.

“With the resort’s acclaimed legacy of innovation that prides itself with an offering of a sea of firsts in the Maldives and the team’s dedication to delivering excellent luxury service to its guests, I am confident that together we can build on the success that this property has already achieved thus far and take it to the next level.”

In her new role, Carla will be responsible for the operations and performance of the resort while ensuring it is aligned with the global brand strategy within the Maldives.

