Discover unrivalled experiences at Fairmont Maldives, reopening Oct 1

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is reopening its doors to guests on October 1.

Ahead of its reopening, the resort is implementing additional hygiene and safety measures that draw on the Fairmont brand’s long-standing experience and best practices.

Fairmont Maldives is part of parent company Accor’s ALLSAFE label, which has been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world-leader in inspection and certification.

Under this programme, the resort has taken these preventive measures:

ALL Safe Officer: a dedicated health and safety officer is available at all times, to oversee all procedures and assist guests with queries related hotel operations and preventative measures.

Reinforced cleaning programme in public areas with frequent disinfection of all high touch areas

Strengthened room-cleaning protocols including extra disinfection of high touch areas in the room and bathroom

Social distancing in all common areas as per local regulations

Sanitiser provided in key public areas (front desk, restaurants, etc.)

Teams given comprehensive safety and hygiene training

Assisted self-check in service

Online check in and check out service for bookings made through all.accor.com

In-villa dining options and in-room menus. Individually wrapped food packages upon request.

Enhanced food safety measures

Global medical support for all guests, in partnership with AXA

Located in the northern Shaviyani atoll, the stunning Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi offers 112 luxury villas, each with a private pool.

Sirru Fen Fushi, which means ‘secret water island’ in the local Dhivehi language, is set on an exceptionally lush island bursting with flora and fauna. The picturesque locale is also surrounded by powder white sand beaches, peppered with thatched-roofed villas overlooking an endless turquoise sea.

The 112 villas are categorised based on the island’s stunning topography, and include Beach Villas, Water Villas, and Tented Jungle Villas. Copper bathroom fittings and carved wood detailing on furniture lend the villas a bohemian rustic chic vibe. Specially adapted to the Maldives, the unique tented jungle villas offer privacy and a romantic castaway vibe; other guests can also experience the verdant island interiors with glamping BBQs or jungle cinema.

A strong connection to nature guides guests throughout their stay, even at the resort’s contemporary dining outlets. These include an international all-day dining spot called Raha Market; an overwater Japanese restaurant, sushi bar and sea lounge named Kata, where Chef Dharmen brings creative flair to add modern and Maldivian twists to Japanese dishes; and the overwater fine dining destination, Azure, where fresh seafood and fish-market displays of daily local catches are complemented by fantastic wines and Champagnes.

Adjacent to the main all-day dining restaurant, the intimate Raha Market Bar is a relaxed space for aperitifs or digestifs to round off a meal at the water’s edge. At the all-bamboo Onu Onu, loungers and fire pits add to the laid-back poolside atmosphere, while sunsets are best enjoyed with a sundowner at the Kata Roof Top Bar and lounge which overlooks the entire western side of the island. Destination dining experiences draw guests further into nature with private meals enjoyed under the stars and powder-soft sand beneath the toes.

It’s the same tranquil natural surroundings from which the Willow Stream Spa at the Fairmont Maldives draws its energy and vitality. The 2,000 sqm wellness area has been adapted to Maldivian island chic in its concepts with the use of endemic herbs and Indian Ocean-inspired treatments. The architectural design features hand-carved wooden doors, with sea breeze passages designed to draw fresh sea air into the treatment rooms. A dedicated Olympic size Jacuzzi pool is provided for spa guests for pre or post treatment immersion.

The luxurious Fairmont Maldives is home to the longest infinity pool in the Maldives that leads you to the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project in the form of an underwater art installation by Jason deCaires Taylor.

Explore a range of unrivalled experiences at the Fairmont Maldives. Sail away to a nearby deserted island for a romantic picnic just for two, join a sunset dolphin cruise aboard your own private yacht, or experience a wide array exhilarating water sports and check it off your bucket list.

On other days, snorkel out to the open waters to encounter fascinating and abundant marine life in the company of the resort’s experienced guides. For the ultimate underwater experience, try a diving trip to tis 9km-long house reef, home to the manta ray cleaning stations.