LUX* Resorts Maldives unveils Collectable Experiences to enhance purposeful travelling

LUX* Resorts & Hotels in the Maldives has unveiled Collectable Experiences – a unique collection of never-seen-before experience packages tailor-made for each destination and purpose of travelling.

The Collectable Experiences have been designed to offer meaningful and authentic experiences as well as unforgettable memories without the slightest bit of effort.

Whether you wish to tick off your bucket list of adventures, learn a new skill or indulge in heavenly romantic escapes, these packages are set to leave you in awe.

Each package includes a minimum of two activities, which are offered exclusively for guests who book any of the packages either prior to arrival or during their stay. A set of available add-ons to further customise each package will be available at the resort for a minimum supplement.

LUX* South Ari Atoll

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas, set to reopen on August 15, offers eight packages, including ‘Eat, Sleep, Repeat’ and ‘Digital Detox’ – packages mainly focused on holistic and mindful wellness, clean eating and sleep enhancing spa treatments.

Looking for a romantic escape? Book ‘Couple Goals in the Maldives’ for unforgettable intimate moments for two, or ‘The Maldives Bucket List’ to make sure you tick off the must-dos of the Maldives.

Guests who wish to combine a vacation with volunteering can book the ‘Volunteer in the Maldives’ package, which includes lending a hand to the local community, taking part in a full-day ocean clean up and more.

For guests who desire to learn something new, ‘Learn to Sail in the Maldives’ and ‘Instagrammable Maldives’ are packages crafted to hands-on teach you how to sail a Top Cat catamaran or create eye-catching content with your phone in order to stand out in social media.

Approaching the Chinese Golden Week in October, the resort has also launched ‘The Hidden Gems of LUX* South Ari Atoll’, playfully designed to appeal to the Chinese market.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

LUX* North Malé Atoll

LUX* North Malé Atoll Resort & Villas offer five packages, including ‘Under the Maldivian Sun’, which takes guests on a journey by the resort’s luxury Lagoon 40 catamaran to explore the pristine reefs, topped up with a barbecue picnic on a deserted sandbank.

‘Isle of Romance’ offers the perfect excuse to renew your vows on an idyllic beach; ensuring a hassle-free dream wedding.

With the ‘Wellness Warrior Retreat’, you will receive a much-needed immune-boosting getaway including a personalised nutrition consultation, healthy cooking classes and private aquafit sessions to mention a few highlights.

Keen on adrenaline boosting adventures? ‘The Beginner’s Surf Camp’ and ‘Surf Safari’ are packages designed for beginners and advanced surfers in order to make the most out of the breezy season spanning May to September.

“Following the pandemic, it is important for us to offer our guests a life well-travelled in a safe and meaningful way,” Roshan Radhay, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing – Maldives and Middle East, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“These packages have been meticulously crafted for months on end in order to whole-heartedly offer something completely new. Our Collectable Experiences are made for those who believe that travel is far more than the expected clichés. Here’s to paving the way for memories and anecdotes that will last long after your tan fades away.”

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Malé Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones.

It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

Visit www.luxsouthariatoll.com or www.luxnorthmaleatoll.com to learn more about the Collectable Experiences. To book your stay or a Collectable Experience on top of your booked stay, please contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or +960 668 0901 (LUX* South Ari Atoll), or stay@luxnorthmale.com or +960 668 2600 (LUX* North Malé Atoll).