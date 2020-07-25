Turkish Airlines resumes passenger service to Maldives

Turkish Airlines has resumed scheduled passenger service to Maldives.

The flagship carrier of Turkey will operate a weekly service between Istanbul and Male.

Turkish Airline suspended its operations to the Maldives in late March after the island nation closed its borders to control the spread of coronavirus, but the airline had been flying cargo freighters between Istanbul and Male.

Before the pandemic, Turkish Airlines was operating a daily service between Istanbul Airport and Velana International Airport.

The direct service between Istanbul and Male serves as a hassle-free connection for those wishing to visit the Maldives from Europe as well as Maldivians that want to explore Turkey.

The move by Turkish Airlines will give a major boost to the Maldives efforts to restart its tourism-dependent economy after reopening the country’s borders on July 15.

Resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels are now allowed to host tourists (please see a rolling list of resort reopenings here).

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen on August 1. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete an online health declaration form.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the Maldivian economy hard, as travel restrictions and other preventive measures affect the country’s lucrative tourism industry, which contributes the bulk of the island nation’s state revenue and foreign reserves.

Before the pandemic, the government had been bullish about tourism prospects, targeting two million, high-spending holidaymakers this year after last year’s record 1.7 million.

However, only 382,760 tourists visited the Maldives before the country closed its borders on March 27. It was a 40.8 per cent decline over the 646,092 that visited the Maldives from January to March last year.

With arrival numbers falling, several resorts across the Maldives had been closed.

Meanwhile, the government’s best case scenario now puts total tourist arrivals for 2020 just above 800,000.

Tourism has been the bedrock of the Maldives’ economic success. The $5 billion-dollar economy grew by 6.7 per cent in 2018 with tourism generating 60 per cent of foreign income.

However, the government is at present projecting a possible 13 per cent economic contraction this year — an estimated $778 million hit.