LUX* North Malé Atoll appoints Tatiana Kozlova as sales and marketing director

LUX* North Malé Atoll Resort & Villas has welcomed Tatiana Kozlova as Director of Sales & Marketing to oversee the sales, marketing, public relations and communications functions of the resort.

Responsible for driving sales revenue targets and streamlining business development efforts, Tatiana had amassed over 15 years of luxury hospitality experience from working with several five-star luxury brands that includes One&Only and Marriott International in the Maldives, Dubai and Belarus.

The Belarusian native is no stranger to the Maldivian hospitality sector; Tatiana worked at Cheval Blanc Randheli, the flagship resort of the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) Hotel Management, for two years prior to her appointment with LUX* North Malé Atoll.

“Tatiana’s extensive network and knowledge of our key markets, especially in the Middle East and Russia, will no doubt elevate the property further in the ultra-luxury segment,” John Rogers, General Manager at LUX* North Malé Atoll Resort & Villas, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

With a Master’s degree in Art and Languages from Belarusian State University, Tatiana is fluent in English and Russian. She enjoys working out, playing tennis or scuba diving during her free time.

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Malé Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones. It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.