Splendid Asia launches Madly Maldives, offers seamless link between hoteliers and travellers

Splendid Asia, a leader in Maldives holidays, has launched an exciting product innovation: Madly Maldives, a revolutionary booking assistant that makes it easier for travellers to find and book their dream holiday in paradise directly with their preferred tourist establishment.

Madly Maldives adopts a different approach from traditional as well as online travel agents; it puts the traveller instantly in touch with the chosen hotel, resort, guesthouse or liveaboard.

“We are very excited to launch Madly Maldives, a project we have been working on for quite some time,” Abdulla Naseer, Managing Director of Splendid Asia, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Madly Maldives answers the needs of the modern traveller by providing them with a package of tools that give them the freedom to choose and own the booking experience. We thank all of our partners for their trust and confidence in us. Together we will make holiday booking a breeze for our valued guests.”

Powered by a state-of-the-art platform, Madly Maldives offers a one-stop solution for tourist establishments of all types in the Maldives to promote their holiday offerings to hundreds of potential guests from around the world – all the while retaining the control of the booking experience from start to finish.

On Madly Maldives, travellers can search and compare different holiday options available and make a booking enquiry for the hotel, resort, guesthouse or liveaboard of their choice. This instantly begins a direct relationship between the traveller and the establishment’s reservations department. The reservations team is free to offer any rate, incentive, experience, etc. to the guest without having to go through a third-party.

“Madly Maldives is a new and improved way for tourist establishments in the Maldives to connect with travellers. Our aim is to empower our travel trade partners and guests to make smarter choices in a manner that is highly efficient and secure in today’s changing world,” Naseer added.

Madly Maldives marries Splendid Asia’s unparalleled on-the-ground expertise in the Maldives hospitality industry with latest technologies and best-in-class customer service.

With over 30 per cent of hotels and resorts in the Maldives already part of the Madly Maldives experience, Splendid Asia is now inviting all resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards in the Maldives to join this innovative platform that gives them the complete freedom to offer a tailor-made booking experience to each and every one of their guests.

To register for free, please follow this link.