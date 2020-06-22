Amilla Maldives extends coronavirus closure to Oct 1

Amilla Fushi Maldives Resort and Residences has delayed its reopening to October 1.

In April, Amilla suspended its operations for three months due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives and countries around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Maldives reopening its borders in July, Amilla has now extended the closure to October 1.

The avant-garde resort has garnered a reputation over the years for rolling out ground-breaking innovations — a tradition it will continue when it reopens.

During the past nine months, under the helm of new General Manager, Jason Kruse, and Sustainability Manager, Victoria Kruse, Amilla has pioneered a plethora of ground-breaking new concepts and enhanced its sustainability ethos to create an unparalleled conscious luxury experience. They include Wellness Your Way – the Maldives’ first truly comprehensive and fully integrated ‘eating lifestyles’ menus, catering to the demands of today’s luxury resort guests with delicious customisable keto, paleo, vegan, probiotic dishes.

Jason is also overseeing the development and celebration of the resort’s proud Maldivian heritage, recognition of its enviable position in the biodiverse Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and enrichment of its highly-personalised, charismatic service.

The suspension of operations allowed the Islanders to work on even bigger and better innovations. Other than essential maintenance works on the chic, minimalist Villas and Residences to polish Amilla’s renowned sparkle, they have been further developing the enticing F&B offerings under the leadership of Chef Mickaël Farina creating a fresh new look with landscaping to enhance the naturally lush island.

However, the Amilla Islanders are keeping the biggest changes under wraps for the time being.

Meanwhile, Amilla has introduced a special reopening offer. Guests will be able to enjoy several complimentary benefits, in addition to the discounted rates.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla Fushi offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestle among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla has put the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.