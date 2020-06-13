Radisson rolls out new global safety programme for post-pandemic holidays

Radisson Hotel Group has introduced its Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, a new programme of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures.

The company has conducted a thorough review of all existing health and safety processes and worked with a team of experts from SGS — the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company — to develop and validate additional protocols.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, we are committed to delivering a clean and safe environment for our guests and team members,” Federico J. González, CEO of Radisson Hospitality AB and Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group’s Global Steering Committee, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

The world has been fundamentally changed by Covid-19 so it is key that we strive to protect all who work, stay and partner with us as we re-open our doors to a new era of travel. To do this we have thoroughly examined all areas of the hotel experience, and we are proud to have partnered with SGS to create our Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol programme.”

The enhanced protocols, operational guidance and comprehensive health and safety procedures validated by SGS, will be adapted based on local requirements and recommendations, to ensure guests’ safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol will further strengthen Radisson Hotel Group’s existing rigorous sanitation, cleanliness and disinfection guidelines at hotels globally.

These guidelines include hand sanitising stations at all entrances, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and protective screens, enhanced and recorded cleaning and disinfection frequency, social distancing in all areas of its hotels, including in the meeting and event facilities, training in local or World Health Organisation recommendations and health guidelines, reiteration of food safety standards and comprehensive staff training.

Radisson Hotel Group’s enhanced cleaning and disinfection guidelines have been developed in collaboration with global hygiene solutions provider, Diversey, by uniting best-in-class cleaning and hygiene solutions with reinforced protocols and patented technology designed for healthcare.

Radisson Hotel Group will be introducing an official label of cleanliness and disinfection issued by SGS to ensure the highest cleanliness, hygiene and safety standards, as confirmed by SGS through a centralised validation process.

Under this programme, individual hotels can receive an approval label upon completion of a comprehensive local audit including on-site testing using the latest technology.

“SGS’ global leadership in the travel and hospitality sector has enabled our network of health and safety experts to develop a comprehensive and straightforward protocol to check management procedures and disinfection status of hotels,” Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said.

“Our goal is to ensure that maximum hygiene standards are met, to protect guests as well as Radisson Hotel Group team members.”

Radisson Hotel Group will soon be announcing an extension to its brand commitment, which includes 20 steps and an additional 10-step protocol for meetings and events. The company expects to complete all the necessary operational details of this programme over the next few weeks.

Principles under consideration include:

Increased cleaning and disinfection frequency of all hotel areas, paying special attention to high-touch items

Stations installed with alcohol-based hand sanitiser and gloves at the front entrance and hotel public areas

All room keys disinfected and presented safely upon check-in

Express check-out process available for guests to minimise contact

Cash-free methods of payments available and encouraged

Door hangers displayed with cleaning and disinfection procedures in each room

Comprehensive hygiene and preventions training programmes for team members

Team members provided with PPE such as masks and gloves

Scheduled to open later this year, the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is one of the most anticipated new developments in the Maldives, in addition to being the first Radisson Blu resort in the market.

The resort is being developed on the island of Huruelhi in South Ari Atoll, and is accessible by a 30-minute seaplane journey, or a domestic flight from the main Velana International Airport to the Maamigili Airport followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride.

Featuring 128 exclusive villas, including family villas and a premium overwater villa, the new Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is set to strike a balance between stylish contemporary design and a truly Maldivian resort experience with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean.

Set amidst some of the most amazing coral reefs, the resort’s first-class sea sports and dive centre will offer guests an array of activities, set for adrenaline pumping action.

For those seeking to rejuvenate and restore, the yoga pavilion and spa will be the ethos of wellness as moves are practiced in the tranquil surrounds of the island.

Dining at the restaurants and bar on the island promise to tantalise even the most discerning palate with unique cuisines and experiences.