Surfing with Steve: Surf travel in Maldives

By Steve

I first came to the Maldives almost 20 years ago and whilst some things have changed since then, one thing hasn’t, and it’s the reason I keep coming back here to surf each year! The water temp is still 27 degrees, the ocean is still crystal clear and the Maldives is still paradise.

Surfing is a rapidly growing industry in the Maldives, no longer is it just a honeymoon or diving destination like it was 20 years ago when only those surfers “who could afford it” would come here.

Now there are a multitude of options to choose from suited to all sorts of demographics of surfers. From a budget boat or guesthouse, to a luxury yacht or an overwater villa at a private resort, Maldives is a diverse and amazing place to travel to by yourself, with a group of mates, or with your family.

What also makes Maldives a perfect destination for a surf trip are the perfect variety of waves to choose from. You don’t have to be a pro to be able to surf many of the waves Maldives has to offer. In fact there are waves suited to all different levels of surfing depending on which part of the Maldives you travel to and when.

There are over 1,000 small islands that make up the Maldives that stretch a length of almost 900kms from north to south, scattered smack bang in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

With this in mind there are a tonne of waves on offer besides the most famous spots mentioned above. There are many breaks with less crowds, some that aren’t even mentioned on the surf maps at all and some yet to be discovered.

That’s it for my first blog on surf travel in the Maldives. Stay tuned as we keep looking at the amazing surf travel experiences here in the Maldives.

About the author

Steve is an accredited surf coach and guide with over 20 years of experience, and an all around ocean man.

Currently the Surf Operations Manager for The Perfect Wave at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, he has worked in some amazing surf and ski destinations in Australia, Spain, France, Switzerland, and the Maldives.

He has a deep connection with the ocean, Mother Nature, and the great outdoors. He believes that surfing is a great way of being in the present moment, staying connected, and most of all, having fun.

Follow more of Steve’s journey on Instagram @surfingwithsteve, @kandooma_right, and The Perfect Wave.