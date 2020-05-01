Brand new Maldives resort with airport, virgin island up for sale

The Small Maldives Island Co. (TSMIC) has announced a new hotel investment opportunity in Maldives, with potential investors having the opportunity to own a recently-completed island resort, which comes with its own operational airport, and a virgin island.

Ifuru Resort is nestled in Raa atoll, a secluded enclave in the north of the Maldives. With a lease period of 50 years, this enticing property encompasses a spacious land area of 56.52 hectares.

The villas have been positioned for optimum views and privacy on a 7.5 hectare swathe of the island. With a total of 150 villas, they comprise of six Twin Villas, 100 Duplex Villas, 35 Beach Villas and nine Beach Villas with Pool. This creates a maximum bed capacity of 300.

With several beautifully-designed dining venues, there is ample room for guests to relax and enjoy the food and beverage offerings in a range of locations.

The all-day dining restaurant has a capacity of 215 guests, whilst the main bar can accommodate up to 72 guests for drinks and snacks. The grill restaurant seats up to 54 guests; the pool bar/area holds 124 guests; specialty Asian restaurant and wine-tasting area holds up to 68 guests; and, the sunset bar can seat up to 44 guests.

The public area consists of the main restaurants and kitchen, bar, buffet area, disco, restrooms, speciality restaurant with kitchen, main pool, reception, boutique, additional restrooms, arrival pavilion, buggy station, spa with two steam and sauna rooms plus eight treatment rooms

A tennis court, badminton court, recreation centre, clinic (with the doctor’s accommodation), fully-equipped gym, kids club, dive centre and water sports centre are also part of the public area.

On the other side of the island lies the back of house area.

It features staff accommodation made up of eight buildings, containing 16 rooms. This equates to a total of 128 rooms and a maximum staff bed capacity of 400.

The staff area also features 28 HOD accommodation rooms, eight executive apartments, a staff canteen, staff recreation area with gym, a staff shop and social/meeting hall, and an administration building.

A fully-equipped laundry, boiler rooms, maintenance building (with bottling plant area), cold storage and stores as well as a power house and RO plants are also part of the staff area.

As part of the offer to own the brand new resort, investors will get an operational airport and a beautiful virgin island.

Ifuru Airport has been operating since 2015, and is currently managed by Island Aviation Services, which owns the country’s flagship carrier.

The virgin island of Funadhoo is located in the adjacent Baa atoll – the north of the Maldives. It is 110km away from capital Male and takes 25-30 minutes to reach by seaplane, 20-25 minutes by a domestic flight and 3 hours by speedboat.

A total of 11.69 hectares of virgin land capable of accommodating around 90 villas (concept available) is available with a lease period of 50 years.

The virgin island of Funadhoo

Established in 2012, TSMIC is a resort management company in the Maldives for Coastline Hotels and Resorts.

Amilla Fushi is owned by Coastline Hotels and Resorts – part of the Coastline Group of companies, one of the Maldives’ largest private companies.

Coastline has developed and sold several resorts in the Maldives, including Finolhu Maldives (now Seaside Finolhu) and Mudhdhoo Island Resort (now Dusit Thani Maldives) in Baa atoll.

The company did not disclose the asking price for the deal. Interested investors are asked to directly contact the company at sales@amilla.mv.