LUX* South Ari Atoll to host expert-led Instagram live festival

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas has announced plans to host an exclusive Instagram live festival spanning eight weeks.

Every Monday, from May 4 to June 22, eight internationally acclaimed hosts will offer their expertise in various areas such as finding your intention, travel content creation, wedding planning, freediving, music, cooking, workout and more.

The live sessions, which will be broadcast live on the resort’s Instagram profile (@luxsouthari), will be approximately 30 minutes in duration and published on their IGTV as well, for those who wish to watch at a later time.

At the end of the last live broadcast on June 22, the resort will publish a link to a quiz, inviting everyone to answer simple questions to which they can find the answers in the live sessions.

A lucky winner of the quiz will win a seven-night stay when the resort reopens its doors after the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the first four hosts of the festival.

Chris Pan (@chrispan)

Former Facebook executive and founder of ‘MyIntent’, Chris Pan is on a mission to bring spiritual and emotional wellness to those who need it the most.

MyIntent has served Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Melania Trump, Elon Musk, Justin Bieber, Mark Zuckerberg to name a few, and has been featured on the cover of Time Magazine.

Studying at Harvard Business School, working at Facebook and retiring at 35 was followed by a traumatic breakup, which made Chris realise that money and status do not offer the fulfilment and love that he truly wanted.

This was the start to the MyIntent Project, which has helped millions of people have meaningful connections by finding their intention.

Chris

Jeremy Austin (@jeremyaustiin), Angie Villa (@missangievilla)

Internationally praised travel content creators from Miami, US, Jeremy and Angie collaborated with some of the most sought-after destinations and exclusive luxury resorts around the world for the past few years.

What sets this couple apart from others is that they have their own media company, which specialises in high quality photography, videography and eye-catching content campaigns.

Every detail is carefully planned and they’re here to give you their best advice when creating eye-catching content.

Jeremy and Angie

Natalia Kulikova (@nata_kulikova)

An international wedding expert who founded the Russian Wedding Academy, Natalia is a journalist, TV presenter and editor-in-chief of JM Just Married.

She has exchanged knowledge from some of the big shots in the industry, including Oscar de la Renta, and the queen of wedding dresses herself, Vera Wang.

If you’re planning your dream wedding and need some guidance to polish every single detail, this one is for you.

Natalia

Beth Neale (@onebreathbeth)

Formally known as ‘One Breath Beth’, her latest and fourth record was set in the Constant Weight No Fins discipline, which means she dives with no equipment except for a nose clip, and uses breast-strokes down and back up. This was the deepest female dive in the continent of Africa, as well as the deepest official freedive in Bermuda.

Her primary motivation for this historical dive was to raise funds and awareness for her conservation work in Bermuda for the last five years.

Want to learn basic techniques behind freediving? Hold your breath and tune in!

Beth

“We are delighted to initiate an online festival and to collaborate with some of the best experts in the game,” Mona Sedghi, Marketing and PR Manager at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Staying safe at home during these times is a perfect time to rest, learn something new and to discover new, hidden talents. We welcome you all to take part of this new Monday tradition and count down the days until we re-open our doors.”

Mona

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.