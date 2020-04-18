Transport yourself to Maldives with Coco Collection’s Zoom backgrounds

Transport yourself from your bedroom to a powder soft white sand beach in Maldives and your living room to one of its turquoise lagoons with 10 free Zoom backgrounds by Coco Collection.

As the Maldivian hotel group waits for guests return to Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, its team wanted to share a new way to escape to its destinations of rest and relaxation. With these Zoom backgrounds, you can do just that!

Zoom has risen in popularity as a go-to platform for video conference calls, get-togethers and celebrations during the current coronavirus pandemic. One advanced (free) setting of the app allows users to disguise their backgrounds to something else entirely.

These beautiful backgrounds are also a reminder that Coco Collection is still here and eagerly awaiting your return soon.

In the weeks ahead, Coco Collection will be unveiling some additional #CocoMomentsofZen to help give some solace and sun. Follow Coco Collection’s social media channels for some upcoming announcements!

You may download the 10 free Zoom backgrounds within this post on Coco Collection’s Facebook page by hovering over the image and then clicking ‘Options’ in the bottom right-hand corner. Select ‘Download’ and then simply upload them to your virtual settings on your computer.

Feel free to share on social media which version you’re using with the hashtag #CocoMomentsofZen.

Two islands — Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu — comprise the Coco Collection brand.

Coco Bodu Hithi, the flagship property in Coco Collection’s portfolio, is a chic retreat where you reconnect with yourself, your loved ones and the wonder of the natural world. Translating island life into contemporary sophistication, the resort, which is accessible by a 40-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, offers 100 villas that are surrounded by the calm view of the lagoon and the soothing sound of the waves, seven restaurants and bars that celebrate a variety of exquisite cuisines, and an award-winning wellness zone.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is dedicated to the inspiring beauty and natural wonder of the Maldives. Here, environmentally-conscious touches are woven into luxurious natural surroundings and initiatives contribute to the environmental and social sustainability of Maldives.

Both resorts remain closed due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives as well as countries around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic. For more information and future bookings, please contact reservations@cococollection.com