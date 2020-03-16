Win a six-night holiday for two in Maldives with LUX* Resorts

LUX* Resorts & Hotels and Condé Nast Traveller are giving away a six-night holiday to the Maldives, split between the equally alluring LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas and LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas

At LUX* North Male Atoll, the prize-winner and their guest will be treated to knockout Indian Ocean views from their own deck and plunge pool – whether in a beach or overwater villa – and lazy breakfasts every morning during the three-night stay, along with the best available villa category at the time of check-in.

LUX* North Male Atoll. PHOTO/ LUX* RESORTS

They will then be whisked away by seaplane to LUX* South Ari Atoll, a lush, tropical-island playground overlooking a turquoise sea, which was crowned the leading eco-friendly resort in the Maldives in 2019. An abundance of restaurants and bars awaits them here, along with complimentary movie nights under the stars, as well as sunset and sunrise yoga classes.

International flights up to a total cost of £1,800 from London to Male are included, along with speedboat and seaplane transfers from the airport and between hotels. Any additional expenses will be borne by the prize winner.

LUX* South Ari Atoll. PHOTO/ SEEFROMTHESKY

Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts & Hotels runs two resorts in Maldives, LUX* North Male Atoll and LUX* South Ari Atoll.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX. Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

LUX* North Male Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones. It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

Harnessing the fresh vision of Singapore design house Miaja, each of the 67 double storey residences and rooftop features a private pool blending superyacht panache with a vibrant South Beach pulse with four elegant eateries and two bars. For the first time in the Maldives, each residence is crowned with a magnificent private rooftop relaxing area.

There’s a wealth of ways to relax or raise your game, and the invitations to adventure are endless. Guests will find two swimming pools, a translucent overwater LUX* ME Spa, world-renowned diving, high adrenaline water sports, private yacht voyages, tennis and beach volleyball courts.

A uniquely exclusive paradise retreat — where breezy island living meets jet-set chic — LUX* North Male Atoll is luxury beyond boundaries.

This competition closes on April 30. To be in with a chance of winning, visit the competition page on Condé Nast Traveller website and answer a simple question.