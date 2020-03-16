Hideaway Beach Resort appoints Ingo Möller as Executive Chef

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has appointed Ingo Möller as its Executive Chef.

Originally from Berlin, Germany, Ingo is bringing over 25 years of culinary experience to the Hideaway team.

Inspired by mouth-watering home cooked delights from his mother and older sister since an early age, becoming a chef was an obvious career choice for Ingo. Leaving Germany to expand his horizons, Ingo travelled to India and Vietnam and has been dropping in and out of the Maldives since 2008.

Working overseas, Ingo learnt to be innovative in the kitchen and widened his skills and understanding of contemporary and fine dining Asian cuisine. Dessert lovers will appreciate his former experience as Pastry Chef at Restaurant Margaux, with its Michelin Star.

Countless recipes later, Ingo is now sharing his passion and creations with guests as Executive Chef at Hideaway. Since joining, he has wowed and impressed the resort’s guests with his culinary delights.

“We are also pleased to announce that Ingo is developing a range of vegan dishes that will be added to our menus,” an announcement by the resort read.

“Make sure you taste some of Ingo dishes during your next visit to the Maldives at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.”

Hideaway Beach Resort is located on the crescent-shaped island of Dhonakulhi in the northernmost Haa Alif atoll of the Maldives, 290km from capital Male. Characteristic features are unique quietness, comfort and privacy in a 297,000sqm tropical setting.

A total of 103 spacious villas in 10 categories are situated at a great distance from each other, either amongst evergreen tropical vegetation or above the turquoise blue lagoon. A personal butler is available in almost all villa categories and fulfils all guest wishes. The resort’s culinary diversity is reflected in four restaurants and bars.

With a paradisiacal house reef to be explored directly from the beach, Hideaway Beach Resort is the only hotel in the Maldives with a fully equipped harbour. It also offers the largest rum and whiskey menu in the Maldives, and is home to The Spa at Hideaway Maldives, diving school Meridis Dive & Relax, and a professionally supervised Kids Club.

For reservation and queries, please contact reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website: www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com.