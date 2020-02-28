Maldives launches global tourism advertising campaign on CNN

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has signed an agreement with CNN to run a global advertising campaign to promote Maldives tourism.

The campaign three-month-long campaign will begin in March and will feature the Maldives in CNN editorials, travel vignettes, and the Great Big Story segment. Commercial spots will also run across CNN International channels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and South Asia.

“This promotional initiative with CNN aims to highlight the unique aspect of Maldives to raise the nation’s profile as a world-class destination that appeals to affluent travellers and those seeking unique experiences,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

“This campaign would also boost the destination presence in the global market to increase the intent to visit the Maldives.”

CNN is known globally as one of the top international media brands. The American media company reaches more individuals on traditional and digital media than any other cable news organisation in the US, with a global reach of 638 million monthly.

CNN’s global audience has a vast reach and brand recall amongst upscale luxury travellers as well as those looking for local culture, cuisine, sports and wellness activities.

This campaign would be one of the biggest campaigns carried out by MMPRC this year to promote the Maldives as a preferred tourist destination.

This is the newest addition to the diverse campaigns and marketing activities planned by MMPRC for this year. These include fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, outdoor campaigns and joint campaigns targeted to 23 different markets.

“With the challenges faced by the outbreak of COVID-19 on the global tourism industry, MMPRC is re- strategising and stepping up on aggressively marketing the destination and increase brand visibility,” the statement read.