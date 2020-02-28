Maldives launches e-learning platform for tour operators in Russia, CIS countries

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has launched an e-learning platform with Profi + Travel for tour operators in Russia and CIS countries.

The objective of this platform is to encourage tour operators in Russia and the CIS region to further increase bookings to the Maldives. This platform is tailored to explain all details about the Maldives and assist tour operators to choose the best travel options for their customers.

More than 2,000 tour operators from Russia and CIS countries are to be trained in this platform for a duration of four months.

The e-learning platform will provide online information about the Maldives’ tourism products, and showcase the country’s tourist attractions, historical sites, culture and more.

At the end of the course, participants who successfully prove their knowledge will be awarded a certificate. In addition, they will be part of a loyalty programme through which those that obtain the highest number of bookings will be awarded special prizes.

Profi + Travel is a Russian company that has over 20 years’ experience in conducting similar B2B campaigns.

They are a professional portal for travel trade from Russia, CIS and Baltic countries. They create unique content that helps travel companies to increase their sales, provide expert analysis of the market trends and organise a series of online fairs and workshops with complex educational trainings on different destinations.

To further strengthen the market, MMPRC plans to host “Maldives Year in Russia”. Under this campaign, MMPRC plans to conduct outdoor campaigns as well as press and celebrity familiarisation trips, in addition to activities such as a roadshow and participation in MITT, which is the largest trade fair in Russia.

In 2019, the Russian market recorded a 17.5 per cent growth in arrivals. Based on arrival figures from January, Russia is the fourth biggest source market.