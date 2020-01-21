Kuredu Resort Maldives wins TUI Environmental Champion award for fifth year

Kuredu Resort Maldives has been awarded the TUI Environmental Champion award for 2020.

For already the fifth consecutive year, this important award is a testament to the resort’s ongoing, measurable actions toward sustainable hotel management.

The TUI Environmental Champion audit covers a wide range of criteria in areas of conservation of the environment and implementation of social responsibility.

“We are pleased to have again received this accolade, but even more so that thanks to the guidance of TUI that complements and enhances our commitment to sustainability, Kuredu is a more responsible resort every year,” an announcement by the resort read.

Last year, Kuredu significantly reduced the number of single-use plastics — and plan on eradicating single-use plastic straws completely by September — by encouraging guests to use reusable water flasks, continuing to provide in-house bottled water, using cutlery made from biodegradable materials at events whenever possible, and working hard to raise eco-awareness amongst guests, team and local communities alike.

Kuredu is also a proud recipient of the Travelife Gold Award for 2018-2020.

Located on a 1,800 metre by 325 metre remote island in the northern atoll of Lhaviyani, Kuredu is accessible by a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 4.5-star resort has 383 rooms, including beach and water villas, making it the second largest resort in the Maldives.

The island boasts a dive and snorkel centre, a water sports centre, a spa, golf and tennis courses, a kids’ club, and an extensive choice of restaurants and bars. Kuredu guests can also dine in 5.8 Undersea Restaurant at the neighbouring Hurawalhi Maldives resort.