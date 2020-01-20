Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort opens new undersea Aqua Villas

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort has officially opened its two Aqua Villas, ready for the 2020 season.

The new villas, at 1,216 square foot, have two bedrooms, with one submerged beneath the turquoise waters exposing guests to the island’s vibrant marine life and endless coral reef.

Guests can discover the magic of the ocean whilst enjoying the luxurious comfort that Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has to offer.

The villas are a rarity in the Maldives, and Pullman is proud to be a leader in immersive travel for this destination.

The villas’ design stands out, with the focus being on the marine life.

Not only is there an aquarium as a bedroom — which provides an open view of the living creatures — but there is also a private pool, a second bedroom looking out across the ocean, and a beautiful outside bathroom. Guests can always see what might be swimming below.

The villas are in a prime position to watch the sunrise and are only a short walk to Sol Rising — the hotel’s healthy café serving breakfast treats and healthy juices.

Complete with a large swimming pool, also facing east, it’s the perfect location to relax in the early hours.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort is located in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, a 55-minute domestic flight from Velana International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride from Kooddoo Airport.

The all-inclusive Pullman Maldives Maamutaa boasts 122 decadent villas, including two exclusive Aqua Villas featuring bedrooms submerged beneath the turquoise waters for a truly memorable experience of the region’s marine life up close.

Guests will never go hungry, as the resort boasts one of the most generous, all-inclusive offers in the Maldives, complete with a variety of culinary delights available at six outlets across the island.

Children and teens are well catered for at Playground and Skillz Sports Centre, with a range of entertaining and educational activities including snooker, table tennis, various board games and a golf simulator. Nature walks, treasure hunts, and outdoor sports are also available for the adventurers at heart to enjoy the natural beauty of the island.

Fitness enthusiasts can start at the resort’s Fit Trail island jogging track with five fitness stations offering a variety of physical trails, or level up with a complete boot-camp Raaveriya Workout experience that kick starts with callisthenics followed by an invigorating run on the beach and a refreshing swim in the lagoon.

For complete restoration of the body, mind and soul, choose from a selection of signature facials, body treatments and massage therapies available at the resort’s Spa by Phytomer, which features eight treatment rooms perched over a shallow, white sand lagoon.