Mirihi Island Resort introduces Maldivian vegan cooking class

Catering to the ever-growing number of Vegans worldwide, Mirihi Island Resort has introduced a new vegan cooking class offering, allowing guests to uncover the art of Maldivian vegan cuisine under the basking sun or twinkling stars of the night sky.

Set on the tropical island’s waterfront, foodies can book an individual or group interactive cooking class, which will be led by the resort’s world-class chefs.

Aprons and utensils at the ready, budding chefs will try their hand at cooking and preparing a vast array of delicious vegan courses with a Maldivian twist. Mouth-watering delicacies will include Banbukeo Riha, Baraboa Satani and Dhonkeyo Kajoo.

After whipping up the scrumptious dishes, guests will have the opportunity to sample their own creations in a romantic and gastronomic feast for two.

The cooking classes and expert guidance of the hotel’s chefs will see guests return home with easy-to-make, treasured recipes which they can enjoy for years to come.

The cultural culinary offering can be booked for lunch or dinner and is Mirihi Island’s latest initiative to help guests engage with and learn about the local culture and cuisine.

Located in the South Ari Atoll, Mirihi is an intimate resort with only 37 rooms, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. Guests will immediately feel at ease in the safe and beautiful environment. With sand covered floors throughout much of the hotel, guests can relax upon arrival where they will be encouraged to abandon their shoes and enjoy their stay barefoot with the powder-soft sand between their toes.

Travellers looking to socialise and meet like-minded people can book sunset sailing trips, whale shark safaris, diving trips, visits to local islands, sessions tasting the most comprehensive selection of fine rum in the whole of the Indian Ocean, and can enjoy complimentary weekly beach cinemas, board games, table tennis, football and more.

Alternatively, guests can enjoy some time away from it all in their private water or beach villa, on a secluded beach or while enjoying a pampering spa treatment.

For more information and bookings, please contact Mirihi Island Resort at info@mirihi.com