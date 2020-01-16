Maldives exhibits at Northern Europe’s biggest travel trade fair

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), together with partners from the tourism industry, has participated in MATKA 2020.

A total of 11 representatives from seven companies along with the MMPRC officials are participating in the fair being held in the Finnish capital of Helsinki from January 16-19.

In addition to formal meetings with top travel trade professionals, they have the chance to interact with over 900 accredited media representatives from Northern Europe to further develop and strengthen the presence of Maldives in the region.

Maldives is showcased at a 60sqm stand, designed to highlight the natural beauty of the country. It is also complimented by videos featuring different experiences offered by the destination.

Various activities are being hosted at the stand for visitors to experience a bit of ‘Sunny side of Life’.

Visitors are able to take pictures alongside images of the destination and post it on social media to stand a chance to win a free holiday to the Maldives. Traditional snacks are also offered to visitors, giving them a taste of authentic Maldivian flavours.

MATKA is the biggest tourism event in the Northern Europe and Baltic region.

With over 90 countries participating in MATKA, this fair is a platform to reach top travel trade professionals and the most influential decision-makers in the industry. The four-day fair attracts a large number of visitors from around the world.

“MATKA is a great platform to promote Maldives to a prime audience. MMPRC hope to increase the number of tourist arrivals from Northern Europe through MATKA and other various marketing activities focused to this region,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

In 2019, the Maldives welcomed over 58,000 visitors from Northern Europe.