Radisson makes key sales appointments for upcoming Maldives resort

Radisson Hotels has made key appointments to the sales team of its upcoming hotel in Maldives, the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives.

Ahmed Naufal and Priyanka Teli have been appointed as the Director of Sales and Sales Manager, respectively.

Naufal joins the sales team of the American hotel chain’s debut property in the Maldives from Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, part of French hotel giant AccorHotels, where he served as the Director of Sales. He brings over 12 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, having worked at well-known Maldivian resorts like Baros Maldives.

The Maldivian national holds a Bachelors’ degree in Tourism Management from the Maldives National University.

Naufal will be supported by Priyanka, who had been serving as the Associate Sales and Marketing Manager at Fushifaru Maldives prior to joining the upcoming Radisson resort.

Priyanka began her career in the hospitality industry at JW Marriott Juhu Mumbai, the flagship property for JW Marriott in India, as a Training and Development Coordinator. She then joined ITC Fortune Group, where she shifted her focus onto sales and marketing.

Scheduled to open later this year, the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is one of the most anticipated new developments in the Maldives, in addition to being the first Radisson Blu resort in the market.

The resort is being developed on the island of Huruelhi in South Ari Atoll, and is accessible by a 30-minute seaplane journey, or a domestic flight from the main Velana International Airport to the Maamigili Airport followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride.

Featuring 128 exclusive villas, including family villas and a premium overwater villa, the new Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is set to strike a balance between stylish contemporary design and a truly Maldivian resort experience with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean.

Set amidst some of the most amazing coral reefs, the resort’s first-class sea sports and dive centre will offer guests an array of activities, set for adrenaline pumping action. For those seeking to rejuvenate and restore, the yoga pavilion and spa will be the ethos of wellness as moves are practiced in the tranquil surrounds of the island. Dining at the restaurants and bar on the island promise to tantalise even the most discerning palate with unique cuisines and experiences.