Vakkaru Maldives launches upgraded villas

Vakkaru Maldives has launched refurbished villas.

The renovation includes facility upgrades to the existing beach bungalows, two bedroom beach villas and overwater family villas by adding outdoor whirlpools and private swimming pools.

Completed in December, the Beach Bungalows have been relaunched as the Beach Spa Pool Villas that features a 16sqm outdoor whirlpool.

A total of 24 Beach Villas, which were previously available as interconnecting Two-Bedroom beach villas, have been relaunched as 12 units of Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas with a 24sqm swimming pool and extended beachfront terrace providing ample space for guests to relax and unwind.

The Overwater Family Villas have been relaunched as Overwater Family Pool Villas, featuring a 24sqm private infinity pool overlooking the turquoise lagoon.

“This facility upgrade and enhancement is part of our effort to ensure that Vakkaru Maldives continually delivers exceptional guest experience to align with our discerning guests’ expectation. By adding outdoor whirlpools and private pools in the existing beach and over water villas, we want to ensure our guests can indulge and enjoy complete privacy in their own space,” Nicholas Mason, the General Manager at Vakkaru Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Vakkaru is also offering a discount of up to 35 per cent off the best available rates. All room bookings include breakfast and dinner, when booking minimum three nights directly on vakkarumaldives.com.

A secluded tropical island resort in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa atoll, a scenic 30 minutes north of Velana International Airport by seaplane, Vakkaru Maldives offers guests a holistic approach to unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences as you discover the warmth and affection of its people.

Blessed with timeless ocean views, white sandy beaches and nurtured by nature, the resort boasts an extensive selection of accommodation featuring 113 contemporary beach and overwater villas and suites with Maldivian rustic charms. Indulgent dining choices from across the world are served in six restaurants and bars, as well as a wine cellar, specialising in global cuisine with Maldivian twist, Italian, Japanese, Southeast Asian as well as luxury beach grill.

Engaging experiences abound for everyone, every day at Vakkaru Maldives with a variety of water sports and excursions await at Splash, two tennis courts and a badminton court at the Sports Fields, recreational activities at Coconut Club, Parrotfish Club for children below 12 years of age, 24/7 overwater gymnasium with personal trainer as well as pampering head to toe treatments at Merana Spa.

Vakkaru Maldives has become the latest addition to Global Hotel Alliance’s (GHA) award-winning DISCOVERY loyalty programme under the curated “Ultratravel Collection” that features premium brand of exceptional hotels and resorts from around the world, hand-picked for the most discerning travellers.

For Vakkaru reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.