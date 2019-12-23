Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna celebrates birthday at Furaveri Maldives

Famous Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna and Indian television actor Pearl V Puri are enjoying their vacation at Furaveri Maldives.

Karishma has found the best way to celebrate her 36th birthday at Furaveri, as she shared a photo of herself enjoying birthday treats in the resort’s Water Suite.

To complement their fun in the sun, the couple will experience wellness and spa unlike any other at Furaveri’ Wellness Village — a peaceful, holistic sanctuary complete with modern facilities running through waterways and guided by ancient knowledge, to make healing experience a lasting one.

In addition to being a film and television actress, Karishma is a model and anchor, and was the first runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2014. She is well known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat.

Pearl V Puri is an Indian television actor known for his portrayal of Mahir Sehgal in Naagin 3.

Located in the exotic Raa atoll in the northern part of the Maldives, Furaveri is accessible by a 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

The 107 private villas have been specifically designed to meet guests’ individual preferences and are set amongst lush vegetation, in the first row on a sandy white beach or settled above a sparkling turquoise lagoon.

Situated on the northern shore of the island, Jaafaeiy Restaurant serves exclusive cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner from around the world with various choices of international and continental dishes. The buffet includes live cooking stations where food is prepared to individual desires.

Furaveri’s Wellness Village is a holistic sanctuary where guests will find themselves in a serene world of delicate scents with a comprehensive range of facilities in a beautiful wooden interior that echoes Furaveri. With four open air pavilions and four air conditioned pavilions for side-by-side couple treatments, separate steam bath, sauna, jacuzzi, relaxation area as well as manicure and pedicure, the wellness facility offers a wide range of soothing massages and refreshing body treatments to promote relaxation and renew energy.

Furaveri is blessed with an incredible house reef with turtles, sharks, rays, barracuda, napoleons, tuna and trevally as well as colourful corals. The resort’s PADI five-star certified dive centre offers a full range of PADI programmes, from Discover Suba Diving to PADI Divemaster along with daily dives and guided snorkelling trips.

Maldives is amongst the most sought after destinations by high profile personalities and celebrity travellers from around the world.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and American TV personality Paris Hilton have partied in the Maldives. The likes of English singer and television presenter Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin, and British TV personality Billie Faiers have all declared the Maldives as their favourite part of the world for a relaxing getaway. Another British singer Perrie Edwards and English actress Millie Mackintosh have also fell in love with the white sands, turquoise waters and the blue skies of the Maldives.

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot and Lindsay Lohan along with Bollywood personalities such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, the Bachchan family and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, as well as world-renowned music artists such as Robin Thicke and Justin Bieber have declared their love for the Maldives.

Sports personalities, including the likes of David Beckham, Carlos Tevez, Arjen Robben, Miroslav Klose, Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcel Desailly and Mohamed Salah have also spent their hard-earned vacations in the tropical paradise.

India has also become a major source market for the Maldives’ tourism industry.

Official figures show that 90,474 tourists arrived in Maldives from its closest neighbour last year, a nine per cent increase from the 83,019 Indian travellers that chose the Maldives in 2017.

That growth has continued this year as well, as the number of Indian tourists that visited the Maldives recorded a 103.4 per cent increase in the first 10 months of the year to reach 130,617 compared to 64,224 in the same period last year.