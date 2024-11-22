Featured
Unveiling ultimate escape: GlobeAir’s long-haul service to The Nautilus Maldives
The Nautilus Maldives has announced an extraordinary partnership with GlobeAir, Europe’s leading private jet operator. This exclusive collaboration introduces GlobeAir’s long-haul private jet services to the Maldives, setting a new benchmark for bespoke travel and offering an unparalleled journey into the world of ultimate luxury.
By joining forces, The Nautilus and GlobeAir aim to redefine bespoke travel, combining their expertise to deliver highly personalised and unforgettable experiences for the most discerning global travellers. This partnership seamlessly merges two realms of exceptional luxury, elevating both the travel experience and the destination itself.
GlobeAir’s newly launched long-haul private jet services to the Maldives reimagine private aviation with tailored itineraries, exceptional service, and unmatched comfort. From the moment passengers board, their journey is designed to reflect the elegance and exclusivity synonymous with The Nautilus. This collaboration exemplifies The Nautilus’s commitment to absolute freedom and bespoke ultra-luxury hospitality, where every detail is meticulously curated to ensure an unforgettable experience. Together, The Nautilus and GlobeAir invite guests to embark on a seamless transition from takeoff to the barefoot luxury of the Maldives.
The Exclusive Nautilus Experience:
- A Seamless Voyage: Guests begin their journey with a round-trip aboard a GlobeAir private jet, where every detail is crafted to provide ultimate comfort and personalised service.
- A Timeless Stay in Paradise: Upon arrival at The Nautilus, time slows down, and bespoke experiences take centre stage. With only 26 ultra-luxury boho-chic houses and residences, each space offers complete privacy and is tailored to individual preferences.
- Complimentary Cinema Under the Stars: Guests can indulge in an enchanting beachside cinema experience, featuring a custom bokkura setup and the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean. The evening is complete with a bottle of fine champagne, blending barefoot sophistication with the magic of the Maldives.
Featured
Bond beyond travel: Iain and Debbie’s 40-visit love affair with Reethi Faru Resort
Reethi Faru Resort proudly celebrates the extraordinary journey of two devoted guests, Iain and Debbie, who recently marked a special milestone: Debbie’s 40th visit to the Maldives. Iain, who has visited even more frequently, shares this remarkable tradition with Debbie, which began in 2005 when they discovered the Mahogany Group by chance. Since then, their deep connection with the resort has brought them back year after year.
Iain and Debbie’s love for the Maldives transcends mere vacations, evolving into a meaningful relationship with the resort and its staff. “When we arrive, it feels like we’re meeting family at the end of a very long journey,” Debbie shares, describing the warm and welcoming environment that greets them every time. Their bond with the staff is reflected in the many holidays, birthdays, and special occasions they have celebrated together.
Now retired, the couple enjoys extended stays at Reethi Faru, often spending up to three months a year diving, dining, and relaxing at the spa. Their loyalty to the resort is a testament to the exceptional service and community spirit it fosters. “We know everyone who works in the restaurants, and they treat us like friends,” Iain explains. “Those little touches—like trying something new or receiving a taster dish—make all the difference.”
The emotional connection the couple has with the resort runs deep. “Every time we leave, I cry all day, even though I know I’ll be back in a few months,” Debbie admits. “It’s always very hard to leave such a wonderful place.”
Iain and Debbie have also shared their enthusiasm for Reethi Faru with others, inspiring friends to join them. “We’ve recommended Reethi Faru to many of our friends, and it has become a central meeting point for divers and food lovers,” Iain says. “We all share a common passion for what we love.”
Having now visited Reethi Faru 30 times, the couple has already planned their next trip to the resort, underscoring their unwavering affection for the island paradise.
Reethi Faru Resort remains committed to fostering an environment where guests can create lasting memories and forge deep connections. The resort eagerly anticipates welcoming Iain, Debbie, and all returning guests for many years to come.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, a renowned boutique resort in the Maldives celebrated for its Maldivian-inspired elegance, has received recognition at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.
This prestigious accolade honours outstanding quality across recommended properties worldwide and serves as a trusted benchmark for travellers and industry professionals alike. Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of ‘Best Service’ by Condé Nast Johansens for its exceptional hospitality, which seamlessly blends serene surroundings with meticulous, personalised service.
Additionally, the resort was recently recognised in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, cementing its position as a leader in luxury travel. Offering a thoughtfully curated guest experience, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to set itself apart within the industry.
The resort also excels in culinary innovation, boasting four exceptional restaurants. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs frequently collaborate with Group Culinary Director and Michelin-starred chef Martin Cahill to craft exquisite dining experiences, reflecting Coco Bodu Hithi’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and world-class gastronomy.
Drink
Cocktail art meets tropical bliss: Tao Zrafi transforms Oaga Art Resort’s Sobi Bar
Oaga Art Resort has transformed its Sobi Bar into a Mixology Garden, showcasing a collaboration with internationally acclaimed Beverage Artist and Netflix’s ‘Drink Masters’ finalist, Tao Zrafi.
Far from the typical poolside bar, the revamped Sobi Bar offers a unique experience where artistic cocktails take centre stage. Standard drinks are replaced with Tao Zrafi’s creations, which expertly blend local Maldivian flavours with surprising twists, providing a sensory journey for visitors.
Each cocktail at Sobi Bar is a testament to Tao Zrafi’s creativity. His exclusive menu combines stunning visual presentation with complex, delightful flavours, elevating the drink experience into an art form.
The Mixology Garden caters to diverse tastes. In addition to Tao Zrafi’s signature creations, Sobi Bar offers a curated selection of international gins and artisanal beers, ensuring every guest finds the perfect beverage to suit their preferences.
To commemorate the launch of the Mixology Garden, Oaga Art Resort is hosting several special events:
- Cocktail Masterclasses (November 29 and December 6): Guests can learn from Tao Zrafi himself, discovering the secrets behind his innovative cocktails.
- The Grand Unveiling (December 5): This evening celebration features Tao’s signature cocktails, a buffet, live music, interactive mural painting, and spectacular fire shows. Guests can enjoy a sunset soiree combining art, music, and unforgettable flavours.
Sneak peeks of Tao Zrafi’s creations are available on Oaga Art Resort’s social media platforms, offering a teaser of the enchanting cocktails awaiting guests at Sobi Bar.
Whether seeking relaxation, artistic inspiration, or an elevated cocktail experience, the Mixology Garden at Sobi Bar promises something extraordinary. With its blend of stunning flavors, unique atmosphere, and unforgettable events, Oaga Art Resort ensures every visitor leaves with cherished memories of paradise.
Trending
