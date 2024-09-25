Featured
Aman expands to the Maldives: exclusive resort and residences in Vaavu Atoll
Aman, a trailblazer in creating timeless retreats, has long been celebrated for offering peace, privacy, intuitive service, and awe-inspiring destinations. Building on this legacy, the brand has unveiled its 21st destination and the latest addition to its prestigious collection of 35 properties: Aman Maldives, a serene private island retreat located in the Vaavu Atoll, one of the world’s most stunning archipelagos.
Nestled within lush green islands and pristine white sands, Aman Maldives will feature a 52-key resort and 16 branded residences, designed by renowned Aman collaborator Kerry Hill Architects. Known for its exceptional diving opportunities, this secluded part of the Maldives inspires the resort’s design, which embraces the natural beauty of the coralline beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters for which the region is famed.
The resort will offer standalone pavilions, ranging from one to three bedrooms, with some located on the main island and others on more peaceful extensions. Each pavilion will include a private pool. Guests will also enjoy a variety of dining options, including restaurant venues, a beach club, and several private dining locations that promise exceptional culinary experiences aligned with the island lifestyle.
In keeping with Aman’s pioneering wellness philosophy, the resort will feature an expansive spa, covering 2,638 square meters, situated on its own island dedicated entirely to wellbeing. The spa will introduce new health and rejuvenation experiences, including two private Spa Houses, a signature feature of Aman properties. A dive centre and water sports activities will also be available, offering guests the opportunity to explore the Maldives’ pristine coral reefs.
Aman Maldives will also be home to 16 Aman Residences, ranging from five to ten bedrooms, each offering unparalleled privacy and spectacular sunrise views from their eastern-facing vantage points. Each residence will be set on its own private islet, complete with a 25-meter swimming pool, personal landing jetty, and a private beach, all within close proximity to the main resort amenities.
Commenting on this exciting new venture, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said, “The introduction of Aman Maldives marks a significant milestone for our brand as we bring Aman’s ethos of timeless elegance, unparalleled service, and ultimate privacy to this destination for the first time. Meeting the demand from our guests for a presence in the Maldives has long been part of our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to offering unique and transformative experiences in the world’s most extraordinary locations. Having secured a site in one of the most exclusive and secluded areas of the country, I am thrilled to bring Aman’s renowned lifestyle and ultra-luxury experience to this destination.”
Aman Maldives will be the brand’s 21st destination, joining properties in Beverly Hills, Niseko, Bangkok, and more in a strong pipeline of upcoming openings. Construction is currently underway, with additional details and the official opening date to be announced soon.
Featured
Fuvahmulah: Home to the world’s largest tiger shark aggregation
Fuvahmulah Island in the Maldives has been recognised as the location of the largest documented aggregation of tiger sharks globally, according to a recent study published on Nature.com.
Over six years, researchers led by Lennart Vossgaetter from the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research in Germany identified 239 individual tiger sharks through non-invasive photo identification methods. This represents the highest number of individual tiger sharks recorded in a single, geographically confined area.
The research revealed that tiger sharks around Fuvahmulah exhibit strong site fidelity, especially adult females, which remain in the area for extended periods during gestation. The waters surrounding the island provide critical habitat for these sharks, offering warm temperatures and a consistent food supply from discarded fish waste, making it ideal for reproduction.
Positive Outlook for Tiger Shark Conservation
The study highlighted Fuvahmulah as a vital site for tiger shark conservation in the Indian Ocean, housing the world’s largest known aggregation. The protected status of sharks in Maldivian waters contributes to the island being a “bright spot” for conservation efforts. Researchers emphasise that the island’s waters are essential for supporting female tiger sharks during gestation, serving as a crucial refuge that helps sustain their population.
However, the researchers also pointed out the necessity for further studies on the geographic connectivity of Fuvahmulah’s tiger sharks. Telemetry research could determine whether these sharks primarily inhabit the protected waters of the Maldives shark sanctuary or venture beyond its limits. Such insights are essential for understanding their movements and enhancing conservation strategies.
Balancing Tourism and Conservation
The study also raised concerns about the absence of formal regulations governing shark tourism in the Maldives, which has become a significant economic driver for local communities. The researchers noted that shark diving at sites like Fuvahmulah’s “Tiger Harbour” is currently unregulated, lacking official guidelines for shark provisioning for tourism purposes. Existing codes of conduct at diving sites are voluntary and vary by dive center.
Drawing inspiration from successful management strategies employed in other shark diving destinations, such as locally managed marine protected areas (MPAs) in Fiji, the researchers recommended establishing formal regulations to oversee shark provisioning and diving practices in Fuvahmulah. They argued that adopting sustainable practices is crucial to ensure the long-term conservation of tiger sharks and the economic benefits derived from shark tourism.
To prevent future conflicts between tourism and conservation, the study advocates for incorporating stakeholder interests into local management plans, promoting sustainable ecotourism practices in one of the world’s largest shark sanctuaries.
About Fuvahmulah Island
Fuvahmulah is the second southern-most atoll in the Maldives, situated 500 km from the capital, Male. The island, home to a population of 9000, is accessible via daily scheduled flights operated by the national carrier, Maldivian. Several dive centres are located near the harbour, accommodating the growing number of tourists who visit for tiger shark diving.
In addition to its fame as the “Tiger Shark Island”, Fuvahmulah is also known for its long, white sandy pebble beach, locally called “Thoondu”, on the northeast coast. The beach, with its natural beach breaks, is a popular destination for surfing.
Featured
Séan Garnier to host exclusive match at The St. Regis Maldives
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced an exclusive sporting event featuring French freestyle footballer and World Champion, Séan Garnier, in a luxurious paradise setting. The renowned athlete will engage both guests and resort hosts in exhilarating football matches on the scenic Alba Beach, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
On October 16, 2024, at 6 PM island time, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a unique football match on Alba Beach, where they will challenge the highly skilled Garnier. The exciting game will take place on the pristine white sands of the Maldives, offering a dynamic and creative competition that differs from the traditional football pitch. Participants will not only enjoy the thrill of the game but will also have the chance to learn valuable tips and techniques from one of the world’s leading freestyle footballers.
According to Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, “This event offers a unique opportunity for guests and sports enthusiasts to interact with Séan Garnier, mastering advanced football skills while experiencing the luxurious surroundings and stunning views at the finest address in the Maldives.” Pauchon expressed enthusiasm for guests to enjoy this extraordinary event alongside one of the world’s top athletes, all while appreciating the beauty of the Maldivian property.
Garnier, widely regarded as one of the best freestyle footballers in history, is a two-time Red Bull Freestyle World Champion, a top-five Global Red Bull athlete, and a prominent social media figure. He has also recently become a Brand Ambassador for the France Olympic 2024 Team.
Featured
Fushifaru’s “Super 7” celebration blends fitness and relaxation
Fushifaru Maldives is gearing up to celebrate its 7th anniversary on October 24, 2024, with a vibrant “Super 7” theme focused on wellness and rejuvenation. This special event will be hosted by renowned local fitness and wellness expert, Train with Kai, and will feature a dynamic three-day program aimed at revitalising both body and mind. To complement Kai’s fitness regimen, the culinary team has curated exquisite lunch and dinner menus that align with the program’s dietary requirements.
The “Super 7” celebration, scheduled for October 21-23, offers an immersive wellness journey blending invigorating physical activities with moments of mindful relaxation. Each day will kick off with energising sunrise sessions on Fushifaru’s pristine beach, where guests can partake in yoga, meditation, and Pilates, accompanied by refreshing pre-workout shots such as lemon-ginger, turmeric-orange, and apple-ginger-celery blends.
The mornings continue with a variety of fitness activities, including Beach Boxing and a Beach Fun Bootcamp, offering participants a unique way to stay active against the stunning backdrop of the island. To promote recovery and relaxation, guests can indulge in exclusive Ice Bath sessions at Heylhi Spa. These 15-minute treatments are designed to soothe muscles and refresh the senses, perfectly balancing the day’s intense activities.
As evening falls, guests are invited to unwind with calming yoga and breathwork sessions on the Sandbank, where they can sip warm herbal teas while soaking in the serene beauty of the Maldives. These evening rituals are designed to foster deep relaxation and mental clarity, providing a peaceful conclusion to each day.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with an event that embodies the essence of Fushifaru. The ‘Super 7’ program is a testament to our commitment to holistic well-being, offering guests a truly unforgettable experience that nurtures both body and soul,” said Mr. Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
This anniversary celebration is more than just an event—it’s an invitation for guests to reconnect with themselves amidst the tranquil beauty of Fushifaru. With every moment thoughtfully curated, this experience promises to rejuvenate and uplift both mind and body.
