Discover fascinating world of Nurse Sharks with Kuramathi Maldives

The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy field is set for 2024 with the final three names added to the incredible field competing at the 12th edition of “the world’s most luxurious surfing event.” Joining five-time Hawaiian world champion Carissa Moore, Australian Olympic medallist Owen Wright, and South African Mikey February at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa for the annual invitational are Frenchman Jeremy Flores, Brazil’s Jadson Andre, and Maldivian Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil.

Jeremy Flores is undoubtedly the greatest European surfer of all time. The 2007 WSL Rookie Of The Year brought down the curtain on an incredible 15-year Championship Tour career in 2021, with two Pipe Masters titles and a win at the Billabong Pro Tahiti testament to his sublime skills in waves of consequence. In 2019, Flores capped his career with a famous victory on home soil at the Quiksilver Pro France, an event he first competed in as a teenage wildcard. Flores, who grew up on France’s Ile de La Réunion, is an island boy at heart and is excited to finally compete for a trophy he’s been eyeing up since retiring from the tour.

“I can’t wait to get to the Maldives for the Four Seasons Surfing Champions Trophy!” says Flores, currently coaching the French Olympic team in Tahiti. “Surfing perfect waves, staying in paradise with my family, are you kidding? This is the dream! I’ve watched this event for a long time, hoping to get an invite because it looks so fun, and now I’m finally doing it. I’ve already started ordering my boards and am so excited to share the lineup with Carissa, Jadson, and the rest of the crew!”

Flores is ordering equipment especially for the event due to one of the unique aspects of the competition: a multi-board format that requires surfers to be proficient across several styles of surf craft. After three rounds of competition, comprising single, twin and (thruster) tri fin surfboard rounds, the top two ranked competitors then battle it out in a single heat showdown for the Surfing Champions Trophy.

Hoping to deny Flores the trophy is Jadson Andre. Arguably the planet’s most universally adored Brazilian surfer, the veteran of an 11-year Championship Tour career is known as much for his magnetic personality as his stellar competitive resume. In his 2011 rookie season Andre burst out of the blocks to claim a Championship Tour victory at just his third event, the Santa Catarina Pro, beating Kelly Slater in the final. Over the next decade

Andre adapted to every challenge thrown his way, most successfully in heavy waves, as he grew a fearsome reputation in Hawaii, Tahiti and Fiji while becoming a fan favourite around the world. Naturally, it is the friendships formed on tour that Andre mentions when asked about competing in the Surfing Champions Trophy.

“My last competition in the Maldives was in 2009!” comments Andre. “I almost made the final against Owen and now, 15 years later, we’ll be back there together competing again. I feel so blessed to be a part of this amazing event, I can’t wait to be back with everyone competing and having fun.”

Rounding off the exceptional Surfing Champions Trophy line-up is local wildcard Ahmed ‘Ammaday’ Agil. Hailing from the island of Thulusdhoo, in 2022 he achieved his longtime goal of becoming the number one ranked surfer in the Maldives. A natural footer renowned for his tube riding prowess and crazy air game, ‘Ammaday’ is bursting with anticipation at the thought of mixing it with the best in the rippable rights of Sultans.

“Competing in the Surfing Champions Trophy is a dream come true!” says Ammaday. “A lot of my close friends have surfed in this event before, and now I get a chance to fly the flag and show the world that Maldivian surfing continues to go from strength-to-strength.”

This year the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy will run from August 28 to September 5 at the stunning Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Heat times are staggered by age, with the oldest surfers allowed more time in the water than their younger competitors, with US$25,000 prize money on the line across the various divisions – although as previous SCT competitors will attest, this is truly one event where kudos and camaraderie are king.

“For twelve years, Kuda Huraa’s Surfing Champions Trophy has been shining a spotlight on the Maldives’ perfect waves,” comments Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “The event’s reputation now precedes it and it’s great to hear how surfing legends can’t wait to compete here. We’re delighted to once again be welcoming an incredible line-up of not-to-be-missed talent. For guests keen to rub shoulders with surfing royalty, now’s the chance with just a few rooms at the resort still available during the contest.”