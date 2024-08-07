Action
Discover fascinating world of Nurse Sharks with Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives invites all adventure enthusiasts to embark on a thrilling journey with us, with our latest offering, the Nurse Shark Excursion. Immerse in an educational and enriching experience guided by our seasoned guides.
Nurse sharks, renowned for their docile demeanor and unique feeding habits, present an opportunity to witness graceful movements and understand their crucial role in the ecosystem. Guests are equipped with snorkelling gear and briefed on shark behaviour and conservation efforts before diving into the crystal-clear waters.
Scheduled every Thursday and Saturday from 8:30hrs to 12:00hrs, the excursion guarantees an insightful exploration into the lives of nurse sharks. Priced at $130 per person, this adventure is designed for groups of 8 to 18 participants, ensuring a personalised and safe interaction under the watchful eye of our knowledgeable hosts.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to reconnect with nature and gain a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the ocean. Book your Nurse Shark Excursion today with Kuramathi Maldives and create enduring memories that will last a lifetime!
Action
One&Only Reethi Rah announces new tennis, padel programming in partnership with Lux Tennis
The all-villa resort One&Only Reethi Rah has partnered with LUX Tennis, a leading tennis management company connecting current and former tennis professionals with top-tier luxury resorts worldwide, to offer an exclusive tennis and padel programme to its guests. This initiative aims to enhance guests’ game development amidst the breathtaking Maldivian ambience, surrounded by palm trees, the resort’s twelve white sand beaches and pristine turquoise waters.
The private island has exceptional resort amenities and features two tennis courts and one padel court. These facilities are overseen by dedicated LUX resident tennis professionals. Currently, Igor Theodora Kopoulos, a 23-year-old from Brazil with a best ITF ranking of #800 and the 2018 finalist in the U18 Brazilian National Championship, is leading and organising all tennis and padel activities on the island until December 2024. He provides a tailored and inclusive programme for all resort guests of every age.
Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, One&Only Reethi Rah is an ultra-luxury, all-villa resort offering one-off experiences. Located in North Malé Atoll, with a total of 118 villas including beach villas, residences and water villas that are situated discreetly along the shoreline. Dining options are served at six diverse restaurants and bars, or privately in the villa. The spa offers a holistic programme of treatments. Club One is the hub for all things active at the resort, including the rock-climbing wall, two floodlit tennis courts, an Artist Studio and a water sports centre. Younger guests can enjoy that inspire creativity and imagination.
For more information, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com. For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or email: reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Action
Rafa Nadal Academy, COMO Maalifushi partner for exclusive padel camp
Experience the thrill of padel tennis at COMO Maalifushi from 20th to 26th October 2024, with exclusive coaching from the renowned Rafa Nadal Academy. This partnership celebrates the launch of COMO Maalifushi’s new padel court, set in the resort’s stunning tropical paradise.
Participants in this unique retreat will master padel fundamentals, enhancing their skills and overall fitness. Under the expert guidance of Rafa Nadal Academy coaches, attendees will push their physical and mental boundaries through tailored workouts, ensuring rapid and effective improvements in technique, agility, and endurance.
“We are excited to offer our guests this exclusive opportunity to learn from the best in padel tennis on our brand new court that we just opened this year. This camp highlights our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences,” said Mohamed Sobah, General Manager of COMO Maalifushi. “Our guests can look forward to an exceptional blend of professional coaching from the team at Rafa Nadal Academy amidst the breath-taking beauty of the Maldives, ensuring an unforgettable retreat that combines sport, wellness, and luxury.”
This padel camp with Rafa Nadal Academy is a part of the Group’s COMO Journeys which are intimate travel experiences rooted in mastery. COMO Journeys encourage discovery, contemplation, compassion, open-mindedness, and ultimately personal transformation.
Padel is a challenging and fast-paced racket sport that combines elements of tennis, squash, and badminton. Whether an experienced player or new to the sport, guests will experience personalised coaching, professional tips, and intensive training sessions, all against the stunning backdrop of the idyllic Maldivian paradise.
“We are so excited to bring our training methodology to a unique and beautiful location,” said Maribel Nadal, Co-Director of the Rafa Nadal Academy. “We look forward to providing guests with an unforgettable experience set in the Maldives.”
The six -day event will see coaches from the Rafa Nadal Academy provide padel training sessions tailored for all skill levels, with sessions available daily from 7:00 am to 10:00 am and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will also be padel sessions for children, offering fun and friendly activities to help younger guests develop a feel for the ball and improve hand-eye coordination.
Guests will also be able to engage with Anabel Medina Garrigues in a COMO Conversation. The former world number 16 and 2008 Olympics tennis doubles silver medallist will share insights into her illustrious career and her experience of the game both on and off the court. Additionally, participants can enjoy a BBQ lunch on Lavadhoo with Garrigues, the academy team, and fellow guests.
Book a trip to learn from the experts at Rafa Nadal Academy and enjoy an Island Indulgence experience which includes full-board gourmet dining at Madi restaurant and Thila bar, as well as selected beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails. More information on the programme can be found online.
Action
Jeremy Flores, Jadson Andre, Ahmed Agil complete elite roster at 2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy field is set for 2024 with the final three names added to the incredible field competing at the 12th edition of “the world’s most luxurious surfing event.” Joining five-time Hawaiian world champion Carissa Moore, Australian Olympic medallist Owen Wright, and South African Mikey February at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa for the annual invitational are Frenchman Jeremy Flores, Brazil’s Jadson Andre, and Maldivian Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil.
Jeremy Flores is undoubtedly the greatest European surfer of all time. The 2007 WSL Rookie Of The Year brought down the curtain on an incredible 15-year Championship Tour career in 2021, with two Pipe Masters titles and a win at the Billabong Pro Tahiti testament to his sublime skills in waves of consequence. In 2019, Flores capped his career with a famous victory on home soil at the Quiksilver Pro France, an event he first competed in as a teenage wildcard. Flores, who grew up on France’s Ile de La Réunion, is an island boy at heart and is excited to finally compete for a trophy he’s been eyeing up since retiring from the tour.
“I can’t wait to get to the Maldives for the Four Seasons Surfing Champions Trophy!” says Flores, currently coaching the French Olympic team in Tahiti. “Surfing perfect waves, staying in paradise with my family, are you kidding? This is the dream! I’ve watched this event for a long time, hoping to get an invite because it looks so fun, and now I’m finally doing it. I’ve already started ordering my boards and am so excited to share the lineup with Carissa, Jadson, and the rest of the crew!”
Flores is ordering equipment especially for the event due to one of the unique aspects of the competition: a multi-board format that requires surfers to be proficient across several styles of surf craft. After three rounds of competition, comprising single, twin and (thruster) tri fin surfboard rounds, the top two ranked competitors then battle it out in a single heat showdown for the Surfing Champions Trophy.
Hoping to deny Flores the trophy is Jadson Andre. Arguably the planet’s most universally adored Brazilian surfer, the veteran of an 11-year Championship Tour career is known as much for his magnetic personality as his stellar competitive resume. In his 2011 rookie season Andre burst out of the blocks to claim a Championship Tour victory at just his third event, the Santa Catarina Pro, beating Kelly Slater in the final. Over the next decade
Andre adapted to every challenge thrown his way, most successfully in heavy waves, as he grew a fearsome reputation in Hawaii, Tahiti and Fiji while becoming a fan favourite around the world. Naturally, it is the friendships formed on tour that Andre mentions when asked about competing in the Surfing Champions Trophy.
“My last competition in the Maldives was in 2009!” comments Andre. “I almost made the final against Owen and now, 15 years later, we’ll be back there together competing again. I feel so blessed to be a part of this amazing event, I can’t wait to be back with everyone competing and having fun.”
Rounding off the exceptional Surfing Champions Trophy line-up is local wildcard Ahmed ‘Ammaday’ Agil. Hailing from the island of Thulusdhoo, in 2022 he achieved his longtime goal of becoming the number one ranked surfer in the Maldives. A natural footer renowned for his tube riding prowess and crazy air game, ‘Ammaday’ is bursting with anticipation at the thought of mixing it with the best in the rippable rights of Sultans.
“Competing in the Surfing Champions Trophy is a dream come true!” says Ammaday. “A lot of my close friends have surfed in this event before, and now I get a chance to fly the flag and show the world that Maldivian surfing continues to go from strength-to-strength.”
This year the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy will run from August 28 to September 5 at the stunning Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Heat times are staggered by age, with the oldest surfers allowed more time in the water than their younger competitors, with US$25,000 prize money on the line across the various divisions – although as previous SCT competitors will attest, this is truly one event where kudos and camaraderie are king.
“For twelve years, Kuda Huraa’s Surfing Champions Trophy has been shining a spotlight on the Maldives’ perfect waves,” comments Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “The event’s reputation now precedes it and it’s great to hear how surfing legends can’t wait to compete here. We’re delighted to once again be welcoming an incredible line-up of not-to-be-missed talent. For guests keen to rub shoulders with surfing royalty, now’s the chance with just a few rooms at the resort still available during the contest.”
