News
Kandima Maldives unveils spectacular Eid Al-Adha festivities
Kandima Maldives has announced a spectacular Eid Al Adha celebration, a unique fusion of the rich traditions of Maldivian culture and the enchanting allure of Arabian Nights. This vibrant four-day festival from 16 – 19 June 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering a captivating blend of two distinct cultures for guests of all ages.
The celebration kicks off with an exquisite Arabic-themed buffet. Guests will indulge in a delectable array of traditional delicacies, enjoying an immersive and authentic dining experience.
Following the feast, guests can revel in the unique Maldivian Malaafaiy event at Breeze Bar. This special occasion features a delightful selection of Arabic and Maldivian gourmet snacks, a stunning entrance arch crafted from palm leaves, and traditional thatching demonstrations by the Kandima Krew. Local artists and storytellers will recreate the vibrant atmosphere of a Holhuashi, offering an immersive and truly authentic Maldivian cultural experience. The evening will conclude with an energetic Arabic Night at Breeze Bar, with a local DJ seamlessly blending the rhythms of Arabic and Maldivian music.
The Eid festivities continue with artist workshops designed to engage and inspire. Breeze Bar will transform into a lively art space, showcasing the talents of local artists, including Libaas artists, thatching artists, ballpen artists, and more. Kandima guests will have the unique opportunity to interact with the artists, observe their creative process, and purchase one-of-a-kind artworks as souvenirs.
To make this Eid celebration even more special, guests can book a minimum stay of 4 nights in Kandima’s Sky Studio starting from AED 5099 for 2 pax on a Bed and Breakfast basis. This exclusive offer also includes a 50% discount on domestic transfers for 2 adults.
For more information and reservations, please visit website at www.kandima.com.
Business
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils new residential project: The Coral Residences, Kandima
Pulse Hotels & Resorts, one of the leading innovators in Maldives tourism, has introduced The Coral Residences, Kandima. Nestled on the northern end of the lush and green three-kilometre-long Kandima Integrated Island Resort in Dhaalu Atoll, this residential development is a first of its kind and promises to redefine luxury living in the Maldives.
Designed and crafted with meticulous attention to detail, The Coral Residences, Kandima, is a unique, integrated beachfront residential community with exceptional 5-star service, situated in the shimmering blue heart of the Maldives.
The Coral Residences comprises of 40 exquisitely designed two bedroom and three bedroom apartments. All apartments feature contemporary design and chic interiors, high-end finishes, state-of-the-art appliances, and unobstructed panoramic sea views across the Indian Ocean. Residence owners will enjoy exclusive access to a host of premium facilities, including a private beachfront pool, a gourmet restaurant and bar, dedicated fitness and recreation facilities and a 24-hour concierge service.
Buyers of The Coral Residences will be able to own their apartments under the new strata title ownership program. Owners’ apartments will be part a rental program, managed by Pulse Hotels & Resorts. Residents will have the access to the full range Kandima’s 5-star resort services, including its restaurants and bars, spa, recreation, and other amenities to complement their lifestyle. With its emphasis on comfort, convenience, and community, this development offers a truly elevated living experience.
“We are thrilled to introduce The Coral Residences, Kandima, to discerning local and international buyers,” said Sanjay Maniku, Managing Director of Pulse Hotels & Resorts. “With its unparalleled design and amenities, homeowners can take advantage of a limitless world of activities and experiences on offer at Kandima. We believe this development will set a new standard for luxury living in the Maldives, as well as bringing a new definition to the Maldives family vacation.”
The Coral Residences is realised by Pulse Hotels & Resorts, the creators behind The Nautilus Maldives, Kandima Maldives, and Nova Maldives. Known for their innovative hospitality concepts, Pulse Hotels & Resorts ensures that each property offers exceptional experiences and world-class service. The development has commenced and is expected to complete within Q3, 2025.
For more information, high-resolution images, and to schedule a private viewing, please contact Aishath Ihuma, Director of Business Development at +960 7788986 or aishath.ihuma@coralresidencesmaldives.com.
Cooking
Atmosphere Core introduces Master of Sushi to Maldives
With Asian cuisine in such popular demand for those with a palette for the freshest of Indian Ocean seafood, Atmosphere Core announces a truly unique collaboration with internationally-renowned Japanese Chef Satoshi Tsuru. A first for the Maldives, Chef Tsuru’s inaugural visit to the archipelago will share an immersive educational journey of remarkable knifesmanship and culinary talent, upskilling the hoteliers’ chefs.
Renowned for his distinct passion for the minutest of details, Chef Tsuru will join Atmosphere Core’s Corporate Team in delivering a series of highly focused masterclasses at both the forthcoming new 5-star ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ and the groups’ premier flagship private island ‘OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage is the creative mind behind this special collaboration, “In preparation for launching ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ on the 4th of July, over the past month, a collective of our top international head chefs have been participating in ‘knowledge share’ classes, presenting training courses on new and novel culinary techniques with our growing RAAYA team.
“Taking this cross-training approach to the highest level, we extended our invitation to Chef Satoshi Tsuru for the exclusive launch his signature approach to ‘Sushi Happiness’ at RAAYA. His mission – to guide a select group of specialist island chefs in the age-old tradition of Japanese cuisine craftsmanship using local catch, vegetables and plants from Maldives and from our island. Chef Tsuru will share decades of kitchen experience deeply rooted in Japan’s historic sushi restaurants, in particular the world-famous ‘Ginza Shop’ in Tokyo established back in 1935,” added Anupam.
Innovative collaboration with such an esteemed name from world of Japanese cuisine meant it was only fitting that Atmosphere Core extended the invitation to also mark the recent launch of ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant located on OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the company’s flagship private island.
Anupam added, “On OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, Chef Tsuru will again lead inspiring masterclasses to the already highly regarded island chefs. Not only do these courses develop our in-house talent, but they also mark appreciation for the skills we already have in our F&B team. These classes are as enjoyably rewarding as they are educational, and moving forward, I am positive each participant will appreciate the talent Chef Tsuru has demonstrated in his illustrious career.”
Responding to Banerjee’s comments, Chef Satoshi Tsuru concluded, “It is an honour to be invited by Atmosphere Core and Anupam to assist in sharing some of my lessons of life as a chef. Japanese cooking is like an artform and for the best results you need to find the perfect balance of ingredients and craftsmanship. I aim to teach as much about flavour and ingredients, as I do about knifesmanship, complimented by the final presentation of each masterpiece dish.”
As an added experience, guests who book RAAYA by Atmosphere can enjoy the culinary delights of Chef Satoshi Tsuru for dates staying 4th to 6th July and at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests can see and taste the chef’s craftsmanship from 10th July to 12th July.
Culture
Eid al-Adha 2024 celebration at Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is the perfect destination for Eid al-Adha getaways, with celebratory events lined up throughout the month of June, and special benefits for bookings of three nights or more.
With two islands, and so much room to play, Niyama invites guests to find their groove this Eid al-Adha, whether hiding away in their sprawling pool villa, hidden from prying eyes, or diving into all the excitement on offer at Chill and Play.
Throughout the month of June, there will be festive dining to celebrate Eid al-Adha, culminating with the Odyssey dinner on the 16th, when the beach comes alive with mezze stations and tanoura dancers specially flown in; the Fire Feast on the 17th, deep in the jungle, with the exotic flavours of South America and Africa; and on the 18th, a Moonlit Oasis dinner for only five tables, each with a personal chef to serve up an exquisite three-course creation.
Guests may of course enjoy any of Niyama’s nine dining outlets (all halal), afternoon tea served in the privacy of their villa which takes a distinctly Middle Eastern twist this month, or a specially created floating futoor with date champagne.
Designed for Families
Niyama offers a wealth of stylish beach and overwater villas to choose from. Most exclusive of all is The Cresent of five villas, located at the very tip of the island and reached by its own private boardwalk. Accommodating parties of up to 22, no luxury has been spared, and two Thakurus (villa host) ensure everything is taken care of, from breakfast in bed to private movie screenings.
Guests can jet into the VIP terminal at nearby Dhaalu Airport, with a speedboat waiting to whisk them to the resort in minutes. What follows is endless chilling or playing, with high-speed water sports, spa indulgence, and a world of fun for little ones at the Explorers Kids’ Club.
Special Eid al-Adha Offer
Niyama offers savings of 20% for bookings of three nights or more, as well as the following benefits: complimentary breakfast and dinner each day; one in-villa floating breakfast; a 30-minute spa treatment per person; 10% off water sports; and a magical dolphin cruise. In addition, guests staying on the 16th are invited to join the shisha party at Dune.
For more information or reservations, email reservations@niyama.com, call +960 676 2828, or visit www.niyama.com.
Trending
-
Action6 days ago
Utheemu Ganduvaru: Portal to Maldives’ national freedom
-
News1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives offers Singapore Airline’s Krisflyer member offers
-
Lifestyle7 days ago
RCB stars soak up the sun in Maldives at You&Me by Cocoon
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Legendary NYC DJ Bert Bevans takes up residency in Ifuru Island Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Patina Maldives launches premier tennis, padel programme
-
News1 week ago
Lily, Hideaway announce 30 for 30 campaigns on Lily Beach’s 30th anniversary
-
Action1 week ago
Kitesurfing kites: A comprehensive guide for beginners
-
Fan Club1 week ago
Embark on a journey of pure joy at Sirru Fen Fushi