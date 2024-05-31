News
Canareef Resort Maldives to celebrate Environmental Awareness Week
In a world where environmental issues are at the forefront of global concern, Canareef Resort Maldives stands as a beacon of environmental responsibility and sustainability. As part of ongoing commitment to protecting the planet, Canareef Resort Maldives has announced an Environmental Awareness Week with a lineup of activities, commemorating significant environmental days throughout the upcoming week.
In partnership with Maldives’ flag carrier Maldivian and the Maldives’ renowned environment warrior Saazu Saeed, Canareef has planned a series of exciting and impactful events from June 1st to June 8th. Join the resort in commemorating these significant environmental days and contribute to the preservation of our beautiful globe.
World Reef Day – June 1: Coral Transplanting
To kick off the week, the resort is hosting a Coral Transplanting event at Bar-Kuda Beach on the 1st of June. This initiative aims to preserve and restore precious coral reefs, essential ecosystems that are under threat from climate change and human activities.
World Environment Day –June 5: A 100 for the Environment! Tree planting
On this day, guests will have the opportunity to contribute to reforestation efforts by participating in planting 100 Fruit and Vegetable Trees throughout Canareef. By planting trees, they are not only mitigating climate change but also create habitats for local wildlife and contribute to sustainability.
World Ocean Day – 7 June: Awareness Programme and Nurdle Hunt
Canareef will host an enlightening awareness programme for its Guests, staff and children from a local School. The event will be led by renowned environment and marine life expert Shaziya ‘Shaazu’ Saeed at Meera Conference Hall and Meera Beach. Saazu’s extensive experience and passion for marine conservation will inspire guests, staff and students alike to take action in protecting our oceans. The programme will include a Nurdle Hunt at Meera Beach, highlighting the urgent need to combat plastic pollution in our seas.
Saazu is a multifaceted professional, encompassing roles as a Dive Instructor, Surfing Coach, Athlete, and TEDx Speaker. Her dedication to environmental conservation and marine protection has earned her numerous accolades, including awards for her contributions to the diving and tourism industries.
Global Wellness Day – 8 June: Global Wellness Day 2K Run & Walk
Canareef believes that wellness extends beyond personal health to encompass the well-being of the planet. Join the ersort for a 2-kilometre run/walk from Meera Bar to Bar-Kuda Beach, promoting a holistic approach to wellness and sustainability.
Nestled in the pristine southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort Maldives offers an unparalleled retreat to paradise. With 271 spacious beach villas, two restaurants serving delectable cuisine, and 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life, Canareef promises an unforgettable experience for every traveler.
Canareef Resort Maldives is committed to fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and sustainability. Through initiatives like Environmental Awareness Week, the resort strives to inspire positive change and make a meaningful impact on the world around us.
Lily, Hideaway announce 30 for 30 campaigns on Lily Beach’s 30th anniversary
Lily Hotels has announced Summer Offers for both Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.
This year is extra special for Lily Beach as they celebrate their 30th Anniversary of success as an award-winning all-inclusive luxury holiday resort in the Maldives! Thus, a special 30 for 30 campaign offers are officially up in lieu of the summer season as well!
At Lily Beach, save 30% on your dream Maldives getaway with the Sunny Side Summer Sale Offer and make memories to last a lifetime. Enjoy a complimentary floating breakfast in your pool villa, take advantage of early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), and relax with the peace of mind that comes with unlimited date changes up to 14 days prior to arrival. Celebrate this milestone with us and bask in the Maldivian sunshine while indulging in these exclusive benefits.
With the Platinum Plan, you can feast on amazing Dine Around options – treat yourself to lunch at Vibes or AQVA, and delight in dinner at Tamarind Asian Specialty Restaurant, where you can taste tantalising and authentic Thai and Indian cuisine. Chill out at Spirit Bar & BeachBar with unlimited signature drinks, cocktails, juices, soft drinks, and a selection of teas and coffees. Pick from 80 premium wines from around the globe at all dining venues and spoil yourself with premium French Champagne Taittinger by the glass at all restaurants and bars.
It is also important to highlight that Lily Beach is located in a prime spot in the Maldives in South Ari Atoll, near the protected area of SAMPA (South Ari Marine Protected Area). In this region, spotting Whale Sharks and Manta Rays are almost frequent and a definite must do! Resident turtles and marine life, guard the beautiful house reef which is conveniently located just steps away from the shore and it is likely guests can spot them during their snorkels around the island.
Moving up north, guests are invited to come indulge at Hideaway with a luxurious Summer Escape that offers a generous 30% discount on your room rate. Guests can enjoy a decadent floating breakfast for pool villa stays, pampering spa treatments, thrilling excursions, and exclusive private beach dining—all with incredible savings. This also comes with a benefit from the convenience of early check-in and late checkout (depending on availability), and unlimited date changes up to 14 days before arrival.
Hideaway is tucked away in the Untouched Maldives in the pristine north – to be precise, in Haa Alifu Atoll of the Maldives. This is exactly why we recommend Hideaway to guests who are looking for complete privacy, intimacy, and luxury. Each villa offers direct access to the beach or the lagoon, provides utmost privacy, and gives you the sense of being on an island by yourselves – Just like Robinson Crusoe and Friday but with more style and opulence. This all-natural island is brimming with lush vegetation and our unique double house reef that is home to a rich marine life, provides great spots for around the island snorkelling. And not to mention the resort is chock full of endless adventures with around 30 dive spots accessible and a litany of sporting experiences to boot such as Tennis, Golf, and Padel.
Guests can book starting now until June 30th, 2024, and for stays valid until September 30th, 2024. Indulge in these special offers and let’s get to booking now.
For details on Lily Beach’s Sunny Side Summer Sale Offer, click here. For details on Hideaway’s Summer Escape at Hideaway Offer, click here.
Embrace renewal: Aragu Kana Theyo Dhemun at Kuramathi Spa
Experience the ancient wisdom at Kuramathi Spa with Aragu Kana Theyo Dhemun – Maldivian Detox Treatment, a cherished ritual deeply ingrained in Maldivian culture.
This treatment takes you on a journey rooted in the traditions of Dhivehi Beys, embodying a blend of traditional medicines passed down through generations. These remedies form the foundation of this rejuvenating experience, offering a holistic approach to detoxification and wellness.
Aragu Kana Theyo Dhemun is renowned for its numerous health benefits. By stimulating glandular activities, including the sweat glands, it aids in the body’s natural detoxification process. Additionally, it promotes improved blood and lymphatic circulation, enhancing overall vitality and well-being. Its ability to boost metabolism and ease muscular tension supports a healthy endocrine and hormonal system, aiding in the prevention of various health conditions.
As you indulge in this revitalising treatment, the aromatic blend of local spices envelops you, promoting deep cleansing and muscular relief. Combined with a detox lymphatic massage, it leaves you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Embark on a journey of restoration and renewal at Kuramathi Spa, where ancient wisdom meets modern wellness, leaving you revitalised, and ready to embrace life anew.
Immerse in rich tapestry of Eid al-Adha at Oaga Art Resort
Eid al-Adha, a vibrant festival marking the culmination of Hajj, is a time for family, community, and of course, delicious food. This year, Oaga Art Resort offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of Maldivian traditions alongside luxurious comfort. Here, you’ll witness the day unfold in all its vibrancy, from the soulful call of the “Sangu” conch shell signalling the start of festivities.
The journey begins with heartfelt Eid greetings from the Rahvehin, the island community. Savour a special Eid morning tea, a prelude to a day brimming with cultural experiences. Participate in artistic free flow or dance lab sessions, where you can try your hand at the hypnotic rhythms of the Boduberu drums or learn the graceful movements of traditional dances under expert guidance.
Indulge in a delectable Eid lunch buffet at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant. Let the vibrant flavours of Maldivian cuisine tantalise your taste buds as live Boduberu beats and a captivating Dhan’di Jehun dance performance set the scene.
As evening descends, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a lively Maali parade, accompanied by the infectious energy of the Boduberu drums. Savour a delightful high tea at Raa Baa, followed by an Eid Special Dinner Buffet. The day culminates here with an Eid Show featuring live performances by local talents, ensuring an unforgettable end to a day steeped in cultural richness.
While the cultural immersion takes center stage, your comfort remains paramount. Oaga’s Eid al-Adha offer, valid from June 10th to 30th, 2024, promises an unforgettable escape. Unwind in luxurious accommodations overlooking breathtaking turquoise waters. Delight in daily culinary adventures with their Greatest All-Inclusive Plan, featuring premium beverages, thrilling water sports, and a complimentary spa treatment.
Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones. Book your Eid al-Adha getaway at Oaga Art Resort today and embark on a journey that blends luxury, cultural immersion, and artistic discovery. Eid Mubarak!
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
