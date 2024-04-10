News
Cinnamon Hotels offers Summer Bucket-list for Maldives
Summer is the perfect time to embark on new experiences and adventures such as snorkeling with a bale of turtles, catching waves or diving deep into coral kingdoms of Maldives. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts summer bucket-list have something for every traveler to check off their list.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is surrounded by the seventh largest coral reef system, rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites in the world and only 20 meters from the beach. These unique underwater landscapes have a large variety of corals and it’s the best opportunity to meet big fish and even dive with manta rays all year around.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives boasts of snorkeling around the Keyodhoo Shipwreck. The captain’s wheelhouse, cargo area and the main deck are fully covered in vibrant corals, that are teeming with various sea life, including Anthias, Groupers, Rudder Fish, Lionfish, Marine Angelfish and more.
Located with direct access to the renowned Pasta Point surf break, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers an immersive experience for guests of all ages to indulge their senses. From breathtaking Overwater suites to couples’ spa treatments, to romantic sunset cruises and private dinners on the pristine white sand beach, this resort offers a variety of activities to keep you engaged and enchanted. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can ride the waves on a jet ski, try water skiing or windsurfing, or set sail on a catamaran. If diving and snorkeling are more your style, our dive centre has courses available for all levels, or you can simply take a leisurely swim to explore the underwater world.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives boasts one of the largest shallow lagoons and provides a picturesque backdrop for photoshoots. For couples, a bottle of wine and fruit basket awaits in their overwater bungalow or sandy beach villa. Indulge in barefoot luxury and walk on the water at the resort’s romantic beach or enjoy a mouth-watering meal. Couples can also enjoy a peaceful session of fishing, dolphin watching, or kayaking out at sea. The Platinum Island at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is an adult-only haven and a perfect retreat for honeymooners. It features a private pool, the Manzaru Restaurant, Vevu Bar and Lounge, and sumptuous Platinum Beach Bungalows. The resort offers plenty of spa treatments, including full-body massages and foot rubs, to pamper and relax couples. The serene atmosphere is perfect for unwinding, whether reclining on a white sandy beach by a crystal-clear lagoon or experiencing one of the largest shallow lagoons in the Maldives.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island ushers in Thai New Year with Songkran celebrations
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced its celebration of the Thai New Year, Songkran Festival from 13th – 15th April. This year’s festivities promise an abundance of activities perfectly combining cultural immersion with the serenity of island life.
The festival begins on 13th April with a joyful water ceremony at the poolside, symbolizing purity and renewal in the spirit of Songkran. Guests can immerse themselves in a light-hearted and spirited celebration at the Rangali Bar, featuring delightful Thai culinary specialties, refreshing Thai-inspired cocktails and lively music from the resident DJ.
Continuing the celebration on 14th April, guests of all ages are invited to a fun sandcastle building competition taking place at the beach. The day ends with a feast at the Atoll Market offering traditional culinary creations from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and India.
The festival culminates on 15th April, greeting the New Year with a sunrise yoga session, offering a peaceful start to the day. This is followed by a special breakfast that includes healthy and invigorating dishes, allowing guests to continue the celebration of renewal.
“We are delighted to celebrate and host for the first time this very special festival in our shores, providing our guests with a unique opportunity to delve into the rich culture of Thailand while enjoying the tranquil luxury of our resort. From the traditional water ceremonies to the exquisite dining experiences and yoga sessions, each aspect of the festival has been carefully curated to ensure a memorable celebration,” said Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.
For reservations and more information, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email MLEHI.Experiences@conradhotels.com.
Action
Sheraton Maldives hosts successful second season of Full Moon Futsal Cup
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa celebrated the culmination of the highly anticipated Full Moon Futsal Cup on March 31, 2024. The tournament, which commenced on March 17th, brought together 12 teams from neighboring resorts in Malé Atoll, fostering a spirit of friendly competition and camaraderie.
SO/ Maldives emerged victorious after a thrilling final match, securing the coveted title of Full Moon Futsal Cup Champions 2024. Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, presented the winning team with the Championship trophy and gold medals during a closing ceremony. Additional prizes, medals, and certificates were awarded to recognize the exceptional talent displayed by all participants.
“We are honored to have hosted and participated in such a vibrant tournament,” Mohamed El Aghoury commented, reflecting on the event’s success. “The Full Moon Futsal Cup celebrates not only sportsmanship but also fosters strong bonds within the resort community.”
Throughout the tournament, all teams showcased exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork, captivating spectators and fellow competitors alike. Notably, Sheraton Maldives’ own associate teams, Team Sheraton and Team Furana FC, participated with commendable spirit.
This involvement aligns with Marriott International’s Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) initiative, which prioritizes fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel valued. The participation of the Young Professionals ARG team specifically exemplifies the group’s dedication to community building, skill development, and mentorship. The tournament provided a platform to spotlight the energy and potential of young professionals, promoting their growth and contributing to the organization’s future success.
Extending beyond a sporting event, the Full Moon Futsal Cup embodies the values of unity, friendship, and healthy competition. This aligns with Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s commitment to fostering community connections and Marriott International’s TakeCare philosophy, which emphasizes the importance of physical well-being among associates.
The Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa extends its sincere gratitude to all participating teams, supporters, sponsors, and organizers who contributed to the resounding success of the Full Moon Futsal Cup 2024. The resort eagerly anticipates continuing this tradition of sporting excellence and camaraderie in the years to come.
Awards
Summer Island Maldives gets Der Touristik’s Red Star Quality Award
Summer Island Maldives has recently been awarded the Red Star Quality Award by Der Touristik, one of Europe’s largest tourism companies. This prestigious award is given to only 150 properties from Der Touristik’s extensive portfolio, chosen for their outstanding performance in guest feedback, ratings, and recommendations.
Located in South Male Atoll, Summer Island Maldives is easily accessible, being a 45-minute speedboat ride or a 5-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport. The resort boasts 156 modern beach and water villas across six categories, each offering stunning views of the radiant turquoise-blue lagoon. For those seeking a luxurious and comfortable stay, the Summer House, a two-room beach suite with a private pool, provides an ideal retreat for families or groups of friends.
Summer Island Maldives offers a range of curated experiences designed to delight and pamper guests. From lavish Champagne or ‘Bubbly’ Breakfasts to intimate sunset sailing around the island in a traditional boat to romantic private beach dinners, the resort provides an abundance of experiences to create lasting memories. Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by the resort’s two restaurants. Samuga, the main restaurant, offers international-style buffets, while Hiya, the overwater restaurant, serves a delectable fusion à la carte menu and buffet. The resort also features three bars with picturesque views, a fitness gym, an overwater spa, watersports, and a diving centre. Guests can relax and unwind in the infinity pool, overlooking the breath-taking hues of the Maldivian landscape.
In its commitment to sustainability, Summer Island Maldives has taken significant steps to limit its environmental footprint, including phasing out single-use plastics and installing the world’s largest 3D coral reef to protect the marine ecosystem. The resort has also implemented an eco-friendly strategy to eliminate mosquitoes from the island, showcasing its dedication to innovative and sustainable practices.
Celebrating its 9th anniversary this year, Summer Island Maldives has received several accolades for its sustainability initiatives, its status as a leading beach destination, and its reputation as the most romantic resort among its beloved travellers.
“The Red Star Quality Award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and the dedication of our team at Summer Island Maldives. Our guests’ trust and satisfaction in our unparalleled service inspire us to continuously strive for perfection. Receiving this award reaffirms our promise to deliver exceptional experiences and uphold the highest standards of quality,” Mariya Shareef, General Manager of Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd.
