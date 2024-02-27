Your Fairytale Easter at One&Only Reethi Rah

Oaga Art Resort, renowned for its artistic spirit and unique guest experiences, is thrilled to announce the upcoming visit of two renowned artists and a celebrated mixologist.

Master the Art of Mixology with Tao Zrafi (February 27 – March 10, 2024)

From February 27th to March 10th, 2024, Oaga Art Resort welcomes Tao Zrafi, a globally recognised Creative Consultant and Beverage Director. Guests staying at the resort during this period will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a Masterclass on March 6th. This interactive session will delve into Tao’s signature cocktail-making techniques, offering valuable insights and the chance to learn from a master himself.

Tao was previously featured at Oaga’s “Kula Kula” festival, captivating guests with his themed cocktail apprentice sessions. The menu he created during that time remains a popular offering at Sobi Bar, the resort’s beer and gin garden.

Light Up Your Creativity with Karim Jabbari and Jaime Brown (February 23 – March 8, 2024)

From February 23rd to March 8th, 2024, renowned artists Karim Jabbari and Jaime Brown will grace Oaga Art Resort with their presence. During their stay, these talented individuals will be available to create personalised light portraits for interested guests. They will also collaborate with Oaga’s in-house artists, Mamdhu and Zaain, on a captivating wall mural and contribute to the resort’s Ramadan greeting light painting. Additionally, they will share their expertise by conducting engaging workshops on the art of light painting.

Karim, a world-renowned calligraphy and light artist, is sought after for his breathtaking live performances, art installations, and large-scale murals. He has delivered workshops and lectures globally, including prestigious universities like NYU and Yale.

Jaime, a public artist, painter, and media creative, seamlessly blends the worlds of fine art and digital expression. Her passion and creativity are evident in her captivating mural and digital projects worldwide.

Experience the Essence of Oaga

Oaga Art Resort is dedicated to fostering unique encounters with diverse artists and fostering creative exploration. These upcoming Masterclasses align perfectly with this vision, offering guests exclusive access to learn from renowned figures in their respective fields.