Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Maldives Spotlights Its Culinary Maestro Executive Chef Nitin and His Gut Healing Thali Dinner Experience

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, renowned for its naturally playful ambiance and exceptional hospitality, proudly shines a spotlight on its esteemed Executive Chef Nitin and his special gut healing and immunity boosting Thali Dinner Experience.

With an impressive tenure of three years with the Vilu Reef resort team, Chef Nitin has continuously elevated culinary experiences, setting new standards of excellence. Chef Nitin’s culinary prowess extends beyond accolades, as demonstrated by his unique approach to crafting a special Thali dinner experience that showcases North Indian cuisines, combining authenticity and health.

The Thali incorporates a unique blend of Indian and herb spices, including turmeric, ginger, garlic, cumin, black pepper, coriander, clove, mac, cinnamon, fenugreek, asafetida, ashwagandha, cow desi ghee, saffron, cardamom, and more. This combination not only boosts immunity but is also beneficial for the intestine and gut. This dinner experience, carefully curated with meticulously chosen ingredients, reflects Chef Nitin’s belief in the Spice Health Concept, emphasizing the overall health benefits of each component.

Chef Nitin shares, “Our special Thali dinner is more than a meal; it’s a journey for your healthy intestine. We believe in using a combination of Indian and other unique herb spices to boost immunity, promote gut health, and enhance overall well-being.”

The special Thali dinner is available at The Spice restaurant every Wednesday for USD90 per person and it includes:

Table Amenities – A Journey for Your Healthy Intestine:

Pineapple Relish: Rich in antioxidants and bromelain enzyme, aiding in heart health and reducing inflammation. Beetroot, Clove Fruit Vinegar Chutney: High in fiber, promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut, and containing good sugars for internal healing. Black Garlic Yoghurt: With prebiotic properties, stimulating appetite and contributing to gut health.

Amuse Bouche: Regenerate Your Body

Gluten-Free Pani Puri with 03 Different Shots Tangy Green Apple and Mint Water: Rich in Vitamins A & C, acting as antioxidants to prevent cancer cell formation. Beetroot and Basil Water: Anti-inflammatory properties for rejuvenation. Young Turmeric Water: Antioxidant-rich, aiding the body in combating inflammation.

Even after more than two decades in the industry, Chef Nitin’s unwavering passion for food and service remains palpable, creating an atmosphere where his love for the culinary arts is almost tangible. Chef Nitin graciously extends beyond the confines of his kitchen to engage with guests at each restaurant in Vilu Reef, actively seeking their feedback to ensure a delightful dining experience for everyone in his restaurant. His warm and friendly demeanour shines through as he provides personalized attention to guests with special requests, consistently delivering with a joyful spirit. Chef Nitin’s passion is evident not only in his culinary creations but also in his generous willingness to share his recipes with guests. With a genuine concern for customer feedback, he embraces opportunities for improvement, continuously striving to elevate and refine his cuisines for the utmost satisfaction of his guests.

Hailing from a distinguished career that spans across the culinary landscapes of Germany, France, U.S.A, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Jamaica, Maldives, and Thailand, Chef Nitin’s global culinary odyssey has bestowed upon him a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

Chef Nitin’s journey is punctuated by prestigious accolades, including the title of the 2nd Best Chef in the India Chapter at the Bocuse d’Or 2012 World Chef’s Championship. His commitment to culinary excellence is evident through his participation in workshops with luminaries like the revered French 3 Michelin stars Chef George Blanc. Additionally, his collaborations with Italian 2 Michelin star Chef Fabrizio Marino and German 2 Michelin star Chef Gassner Rainer further highlight his dedication to the craft.

A proud member of the Indian Federation of Culinary Association and a certified trainer from Carlson Hotel Worldwide, Chef Nitin’s influence extends beyond his culinary prowess. His commitment to innovation and excellence is complemented by a passion for nurturing talent, making him not only a Head Chef but a dynamic force within the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef family.

For three years, Chef Nitin has been the guiding force behind our culinary endeavors, elevating the resort’s dining experiences to unparalleled levels. His leadership and dedication have truly made a lasting mark, shaping Sun Siyam Vilu Reef as a beacon of culinary brilliance.