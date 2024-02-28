The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Partners with Savvy Sleep to Encourage Guests to Sleep Better

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, partners with Savvy Sleep to introduce ‘The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual.’ This manual is designed to guide families through every step to ensure they get the restful and rejuvenating sleep they deserve while enjoying quality time in the Maldives.

Vacations often symbolize rest and rejuvenation, promising cherished memories. However for children, travel may pose unique challenges when it comes time to fall asleep at night. Designed to provide parents with expert guidance and essential amenities to help the children and babies sleep better, the manual will assist children in drifting off into dreamland through a trove of innovative sleep-inducing activities. Crafted by the team at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, part of Westin Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in hospitality wellness, and pediatric sleep specialists from Savvy Sleep, the dreamy sleep-recommended activities span from beachfront bedtime stories and stargazing to yoga nidra, encouraging children to create dream journals.

Savvy Sleep is led by Isabel and Sara, two passionate pediatric sleep specialists who are dedicated to helping families worldwide achieve the restful and rejuvenating sleep they deserve. Their methods are based on research-backed techniques that encourage positive sleep associations and help children fall asleep and stay asleep on their own.

“Empowering travelers to sleep well reinforces our commitment to guest well-being and the growing understanding that sleep impacts everything from productivity to overall happiness. From our Heavenly® Bed, lavender balm bedside amenities to the addition of our Sleep Well Menu, we believe nothing restores your mind and body like restful sleep,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “We are thrilled to have partners like Savvy Sleep who share our commitment and can amplify our mission to raise awareness about the benefits of a better sleep during and after their stay with us,” he added.

“At Savvy Sleep, we believe that parents should have access to the methods necessary to enhance their child’s sleep quality, and we are committed to helping you and your family get the restful and rejuvenating sleep you deserve,” said Isabel and Sara, founders and pediatric sleep experts from Savvy Sleep. “We are delighted to partner with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, providing support as you work towards your sleep goals to meet the unique needs of each family,” they added.

Travelers may visit westin-maldives.com for further information on the five-star family resort, and bookings can be made at mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.