The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Partners with Savvy Sleep to Encourage Guests to Sleep Better
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, partners with Savvy Sleep to introduce ‘The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual.’ This manual is designed to guide families through every step to ensure they get the restful and rejuvenating sleep they deserve while enjoying quality time in the Maldives.
Vacations often symbolize rest and rejuvenation, promising cherished memories. However for children, travel may pose unique challenges when it comes time to fall asleep at night. Designed to provide parents with expert guidance and essential amenities to help the children and babies sleep better, the manual will assist children in drifting off into dreamland through a trove of innovative sleep-inducing activities. Crafted by the team at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, part of Westin Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in hospitality wellness, and pediatric sleep specialists from Savvy Sleep, the dreamy sleep-recommended activities span from beachfront bedtime stories and stargazing to yoga nidra, encouraging children to create dream journals.
Savvy Sleep is led by Isabel and Sara, two passionate pediatric sleep specialists who are dedicated to helping families worldwide achieve the restful and rejuvenating sleep they deserve. Their methods are based on research-backed techniques that encourage positive sleep associations and help children fall asleep and stay asleep on their own.
“Empowering travelers to sleep well reinforces our commitment to guest well-being and the growing understanding that sleep impacts everything from productivity to overall happiness. From our Heavenly® Bed, lavender balm bedside amenities to the addition of our Sleep Well Menu, we believe nothing restores your mind and body like restful sleep,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “We are thrilled to have partners like Savvy Sleep who share our commitment and can amplify our mission to raise awareness about the benefits of a better sleep during and after their stay with us,” he added.
“At Savvy Sleep, we believe that parents should have access to the methods necessary to enhance their child’s sleep quality, and we are committed to helping you and your family get the restful and rejuvenating sleep you deserve,” said Isabel and Sara, founders and pediatric sleep experts from Savvy Sleep. “We are delighted to partner with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, providing support as you work towards your sleep goals to meet the unique needs of each family,” they added.
Travelers may visit westin-maldives.com for further information on the five-star family resort, and bookings can be made at mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Maldives Spotlights Its Culinary Maestro Executive Chef Nitin and His Gut Healing Thali Dinner Experience
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, renowned for its naturally playful ambiance and exceptional hospitality, proudly shines a spotlight on its esteemed Executive Chef Nitin and his special gut healing and immunity boosting Thali Dinner Experience.
With an impressive tenure of three years with the Vilu Reef resort team, Chef Nitin has continuously elevated culinary experiences, setting new standards of excellence. Chef Nitin’s culinary prowess extends beyond accolades, as demonstrated by his unique approach to crafting a special Thali dinner experience that showcases North Indian cuisines, combining authenticity and health.
The Thali incorporates a unique blend of Indian and herb spices, including turmeric, ginger, garlic, cumin, black pepper, coriander, clove, mac, cinnamon, fenugreek, asafetida, ashwagandha, cow desi ghee, saffron, cardamom, and more. This combination not only boosts immunity but is also beneficial for the intestine and gut. This dinner experience, carefully curated with meticulously chosen ingredients, reflects Chef Nitin’s belief in the Spice Health Concept, emphasizing the overall health benefits of each component.
Chef Nitin shares, “Our special Thali dinner is more than a meal; it’s a journey for your healthy intestine. We believe in using a combination of Indian and other unique herb spices to boost immunity, promote gut health, and enhance overall well-being.”
The special Thali dinner is available at The Spice restaurant every Wednesday for USD90 per person and it includes:
Table Amenities – A Journey for Your Healthy Intestine:
- Pineapple Relish: Rich in antioxidants and bromelain enzyme, aiding in heart health and reducing inflammation.
- Beetroot, Clove Fruit Vinegar Chutney: High in fiber, promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut, and containing good sugars for internal healing.
- Black Garlic Yoghurt: With prebiotic properties, stimulating appetite and contributing to gut health.
Amuse Bouche: Regenerate Your Body
- Gluten-Free Pani Puri with 03 Different Shots
- Tangy Green Apple and Mint Water: Rich in Vitamins A & C, acting as antioxidants to prevent cancer cell formation.
- Beetroot and Basil Water: Anti-inflammatory properties for rejuvenation.
- Young Turmeric Water: Antioxidant-rich, aiding the body in combating inflammation.
Even after more than two decades in the industry, Chef Nitin’s unwavering passion for food and service remains palpable, creating an atmosphere where his love for the culinary arts is almost tangible. Chef Nitin graciously extends beyond the confines of his kitchen to engage with guests at each restaurant in Vilu Reef, actively seeking their feedback to ensure a delightful dining experience for everyone in his restaurant. His warm and friendly demeanour shines through as he provides personalized attention to guests with special requests, consistently delivering with a joyful spirit. Chef Nitin’s passion is evident not only in his culinary creations but also in his generous willingness to share his recipes with guests. With a genuine concern for customer feedback, he embraces opportunities for improvement, continuously striving to elevate and refine his cuisines for the utmost satisfaction of his guests.
Hailing from a distinguished career that spans across the culinary landscapes of Germany, France, U.S.A, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Jamaica, Maldives, and Thailand, Chef Nitin’s global culinary odyssey has bestowed upon him a wealth of knowledge and expertise.
Chef Nitin’s journey is punctuated by prestigious accolades, including the title of the 2nd Best Chef in the India Chapter at the Bocuse d’Or 2012 World Chef’s Championship. His commitment to culinary excellence is evident through his participation in workshops with luminaries like the revered French 3 Michelin stars Chef George Blanc. Additionally, his collaborations with Italian 2 Michelin star Chef Fabrizio Marino and German 2 Michelin star Chef Gassner Rainer further highlight his dedication to the craft.
A proud member of the Indian Federation of Culinary Association and a certified trainer from Carlson Hotel Worldwide, Chef Nitin’s influence extends beyond his culinary prowess. His commitment to innovation and excellence is complemented by a passion for nurturing talent, making him not only a Head Chef but a dynamic force within the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef family.
For three years, Chef Nitin has been the guiding force behind our culinary endeavors, elevating the resort’s dining experiences to unparalleled levels. His leadership and dedication have truly made a lasting mark, shaping Sun Siyam Vilu Reef as a beacon of culinary brilliance.
Your Fairytale Easter at One&Only Reethi Rah
The ultra-luxury private island resort One&Only Reethi Rah is set to celebrate this Easter with the theme of Once Upon a Time, inspired by the magic and myth of classic fairytales. With riveting activities for all ages, rejuvenating wellness experiences, and magical ocean-side revelries, families and holidaymakers can discover a fairytale Easter at One&Only Reethi Rah this year.
The Easter celebrations open with the resort’s iconic welcome cocktail, this year entitled An Enchanted Affair, inviting guests to enjoy an enticing evening of sparkling Champagne, expertly crafted canapés, and exciting entertainment. Outside of the main cocktail party, numerous other themed parties pepper the resort’s Easter calendar, including an afternoon pool party at the resort’s spacious family pool, and an indulgent brunch party at Fanditha, complete with traditional Arabic cuisine and beverages, a live DJ, and beach and water activities for all ages.
For the main events, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to partake in a mystical and incredible evening by the Indian Ocean. Perched directly on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the grandiose evening begins with a Midnight Masquerade-themed Easter Cocktail Party as an enticing welcome, which then transitions to the Midnight Masquerade Easter Gala Dinner, promising an exhilarating programme of thrilling entertainment from a 10-piece show band alongside a bountiful feast of international cuisines paired with world-class wines and fine Champagnes.
Beyond the Easter holiday celebrations, One&Only Reethi Rah offers a full calendar catering to guests of all ages and interests, with events and activities suited for kids and teens, gym lovers, wellness gurus, artists of all avenues, foodies, and more. Children are set to delight in thrilling ocean cruises, sunny pool parties, and family games festivals, along with learning about the resort’s surrounding marine life and environment with the resident Marine Biologist and Turtle Biologist from the Olive Ridley Project, the resort’s charity partner.
Each day at Club One, the buzzing heart of the resort, offers sporty activities for those seeking more physical pastimes, ranging from padel, tennis, football, badminton, and – mandatory for a beach holiday – volleyball. Afterwards, wander into the award-winning One&Only Spa where expert Visiting Practitioners and highly trained therapists will be featuring unique treatments and experiences including singing bowl meditation, water Pilates, and healing yoga sessions against the natural backdrops of the cerulean ocean and the spa’s lush and vast gardens.
A magical fairytale Easter awaits at the ultra-luxury resort, where One&Only Reethi Rah invites you and your loved ones to write the next chapter of your Maldives story, one full of wondrous celebrations and joyful memories.
For bookings and more information, please visit their website or contact guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com
Oaga Art Resort Welcomes Creative Masterminds for Immersive Experiences
Oaga Art Resort, renowned for its artistic spirit and unique guest experiences, is thrilled to announce the upcoming visit of two renowned artists and a celebrated mixologist.
Master the Art of Mixology with Tao Zrafi (February 27 – March 10, 2024)
From February 27th to March 10th, 2024, Oaga Art Resort welcomes Tao Zrafi, a globally recognised Creative Consultant and Beverage Director. Guests staying at the resort during this period will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a Masterclass on March 6th. This interactive session will delve into Tao’s signature cocktail-making techniques, offering valuable insights and the chance to learn from a master himself.
Tao was previously featured at Oaga’s “Kula Kula” festival, captivating guests with his themed cocktail apprentice sessions. The menu he created during that time remains a popular offering at Sobi Bar, the resort’s beer and gin garden.
Light Up Your Creativity with Karim Jabbari and Jaime Brown (February 23 – March 8, 2024)
From February 23rd to March 8th, 2024, renowned artists Karim Jabbari and Jaime Brown will grace Oaga Art Resort with their presence. During their stay, these talented individuals will be available to create personalised light portraits for interested guests. They will also collaborate with Oaga’s in-house artists, Mamdhu and Zaain, on a captivating wall mural and contribute to the resort’s Ramadan greeting light painting. Additionally, they will share their expertise by conducting engaging workshops on the art of light painting.
Karim, a world-renowned calligraphy and light artist, is sought after for his breathtaking live performances, art installations, and large-scale murals. He has delivered workshops and lectures globally, including prestigious universities like NYU and Yale.
Jaime, a public artist, painter, and media creative, seamlessly blends the worlds of fine art and digital expression. Her passion and creativity are evident in her captivating mural and digital projects worldwide.
Experience the Essence of Oaga
Oaga Art Resort is dedicated to fostering unique encounters with diverse artists and fostering creative exploration. These upcoming Masterclasses align perfectly with this vision, offering guests exclusive access to learn from renowned figures in their respective fields.
