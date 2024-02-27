News
Oaga Art Resort Welcomes Creative Masterminds for Immersive Experiences
Oaga Art Resort, renowned for its artistic spirit and unique guest experiences, is thrilled to announce the upcoming visit of two renowned artists and a celebrated mixologist.
Master the Art of Mixology with Tao Zrafi (February 27 – March 10, 2024)
From February 27th to March 10th, 2024, Oaga Art Resort welcomes Tao Zrafi, a globally recognised Creative Consultant and Beverage Director. Guests staying at the resort during this period will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a Masterclass on March 6th. This interactive session will delve into Tao’s signature cocktail-making techniques, offering valuable insights and the chance to learn from a master himself.
Tao was previously featured at Oaga’s “Kula Kula” festival, captivating guests with his themed cocktail apprentice sessions. The menu he created during that time remains a popular offering at Sobi Bar, the resort’s beer and gin garden.
Light Up Your Creativity with Karim Jabbari and Jaime Brown (February 23 – March 8, 2024)
From February 23rd to March 8th, 2024, renowned artists Karim Jabbari and Jaime Brown will grace Oaga Art Resort with their presence. During their stay, these talented individuals will be available to create personalised light portraits for interested guests. They will also collaborate with Oaga’s in-house artists, Mamdhu and Zaain, on a captivating wall mural and contribute to the resort’s Ramadan greeting light painting. Additionally, they will share their expertise by conducting engaging workshops on the art of light painting.
Karim, a world-renowned calligraphy and light artist, is sought after for his breathtaking live performances, art installations, and large-scale murals. He has delivered workshops and lectures globally, including prestigious universities like NYU and Yale.
Jaime, a public artist, painter, and media creative, seamlessly blends the worlds of fine art and digital expression. Her passion and creativity are evident in her captivating mural and digital projects worldwide.
Experience the Essence of Oaga
Oaga Art Resort is dedicated to fostering unique encounters with diverse artists and fostering creative exploration. These upcoming Masterclasses align perfectly with this vision, offering guests exclusive access to learn from renowned figures in their respective fields.
Your Fairytale Easter at One&Only Reethi Rah
The ultra-luxury private island resort One&Only Reethi Rah is set to celebrate this Easter with the theme of Once Upon a Time, inspired by the magic and myth of classic fairytales. With riveting activities for all ages, rejuvenating wellness experiences, and magical ocean-side revelries, families and holidaymakers can discover a fairytale Easter at One&Only Reethi Rah this year.
The Easter celebrations open with the resort’s iconic welcome cocktail, this year entitled An Enchanted Affair, inviting guests to enjoy an enticing evening of sparkling Champagne, expertly crafted canapés, and exciting entertainment. Outside of the main cocktail party, numerous other themed parties pepper the resort’s Easter calendar, including an afternoon pool party at the resort’s spacious family pool, and an indulgent brunch party at Fanditha, complete with traditional Arabic cuisine and beverages, a live DJ, and beach and water activities for all ages.
For the main events, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to partake in a mystical and incredible evening by the Indian Ocean. Perched directly on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the grandiose evening begins with a Midnight Masquerade-themed Easter Cocktail Party as an enticing welcome, which then transitions to the Midnight Masquerade Easter Gala Dinner, promising an exhilarating programme of thrilling entertainment from a 10-piece show band alongside a bountiful feast of international cuisines paired with world-class wines and fine Champagnes.
Beyond the Easter holiday celebrations, One&Only Reethi Rah offers a full calendar catering to guests of all ages and interests, with events and activities suited for kids and teens, gym lovers, wellness gurus, artists of all avenues, foodies, and more. Children are set to delight in thrilling ocean cruises, sunny pool parties, and family games festivals, along with learning about the resort’s surrounding marine life and environment with the resident Marine Biologist and Turtle Biologist from the Olive Ridley Project, the resort’s charity partner.
Each day at Club One, the buzzing heart of the resort, offers sporty activities for those seeking more physical pastimes, ranging from padel, tennis, football, badminton, and – mandatory for a beach holiday – volleyball. Afterwards, wander into the award-winning One&Only Spa where expert Visiting Practitioners and highly trained therapists will be featuring unique treatments and experiences including singing bowl meditation, water Pilates, and healing yoga sessions against the natural backdrops of the cerulean ocean and the spa’s lush and vast gardens.
A magical fairytale Easter awaits at the ultra-luxury resort, where One&Only Reethi Rah invites you and your loved ones to write the next chapter of your Maldives story, one full of wondrous celebrations and joyful memories.
For bookings and more information, please visit their website or contact guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com
Bandos Maldives Easter Eggstravaganza: A Celebration of Fun and Adventure
Bandos Maldives is thrilled to announce the Easter Eggstravaganza, set to take place on March 30th, 2024. This vibrant celebration promises an unforgettable Easter experience for guests of all ages. The event will feature an array of exciting activities designed to bring joy and excitement to the holiday festivities.
Guests are invited to step right up to the Kokko Club Playground and immerse themselves in a world of fun at our Mini Carnival. Additionally, participants can test their luck and skill at the Blackout Bingo Bonanza, where dabbing their way to victory awaits.
For those with a creative spirit, our Easter Art painting session offers the perfect opportunity to unleash their artistic talents and paint their way into spring. Meanwhile, adventure seekers can embark on a thrilling Bunny Trail Adventure, joining the epic Bunny Hunt Challenge to locate all the hidden bunnies lurking around the Kokko Club.
At Bandos Maldives, we are committed to providing our guests with extraordinary experiences, and the Bandos Easter Eggstravaganza is no exception. This Easter, make memories that last a lifetime at Bandos Maldives. Don’t miss out on the excitement!
Baros Maldives: The Perfect Setting for a Joyful Easter in the Maldives
Baros is a treasure nestled in the Indian Ocean, just waiting to be discovered. This Easter, uncover the myriad of delights on offer for guests celebrating the holiday on our pristine island shores.
From sunrise dolphin cruises to underwater marvels, serene spa journeys and delicious culinary sensations, every moment on Baros is a magical surprise. From 29th March to 4th April 2024, the Baros team has curated a special program of Easter celebration. Choose from a wide range of specially crafted experiences and curate your very own Easter escape of a lifetime.
Baros delights the senses. There is something for everyone to enjoy, from snorkelling, diving and exciting excursions to unparalleled destination dining experiences and sensational spa moments.
Guests are invited to harvest fresh and exotic ingredients from Baros’s Chef’s Garden for a unique meal preparation under the expert guidance of our award-winning chefs. Alternatively, they can immerse themselves in the allure of a specially curated menu, set by the seashore under a tapestry of stars. Every dish is a culinary masterpiece, creating unforgettable moments.
For adventure on the high seas, guests can spend the day exploring five traditional fishing methods across multiple stunning locations on a fishing extravaganza. Or set sail on Baros’s luxury yacht, Serenity for a sunrise frolic with playful dolphins.
At Baros, guests are welcomed to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Maldivian culture as local traditions come alive. Delve into the rich history and customs of our island sanctuary as you tantalise your senses with local delicacies, participate in interactive experiences and listen to captivating narratives from a local historian.
