Oaga Art Resort Welcomes Creative Masterminds for Immersive Experiences

The ultra-luxury private island resort One&Only Reethi Rah is set to celebrate this Easter with the theme of Once Upon a Time, inspired by the magic and myth of classic fairytales. With riveting activities for all ages, rejuvenating wellness experiences, and magical ocean-side revelries, families and holidaymakers can discover a fairytale Easter at One&Only Reethi Rah this year.

The Easter celebrations open with the resort’s iconic welcome cocktail, this year entitled An Enchanted Affair, inviting guests to enjoy an enticing evening of sparkling Champagne, expertly crafted canapés, and exciting entertainment. Outside of the main cocktail party, numerous other themed parties pepper the resort’s Easter calendar, including an afternoon pool party at the resort’s spacious family pool, and an indulgent brunch party at Fanditha, complete with traditional Arabic cuisine and beverages, a live DJ, and beach and water activities for all ages.

For the main events, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to partake in a mystical and incredible evening by the Indian Ocean. Perched directly on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the grandiose evening begins with a Midnight Masquerade-themed Easter Cocktail Party as an enticing welcome, which then transitions to the Midnight Masquerade Easter Gala Dinner, promising an exhilarating programme of thrilling entertainment from a 10-piece show band alongside a bountiful feast of international cuisines paired with world-class wines and fine Champagnes.

Beyond the Easter holiday celebrations, One&Only Reethi Rah offers a full calendar catering to guests of all ages and interests, with events and activities suited for kids and teens, gym lovers, wellness gurus, artists of all avenues, foodies, and more. Children are set to delight in thrilling ocean cruises, sunny pool parties, and family games festivals, along with learning about the resort’s surrounding marine life and environment with the resident Marine Biologist and Turtle Biologist from the Olive Ridley Project, the resort’s charity partner.

Each day at Club One, the buzzing heart of the resort, offers sporty activities for those seeking more physical pastimes, ranging from padel, tennis, football, badminton, and – mandatory for a beach holiday – volleyball. Afterwards, wander into the award-winning One&Only Spa where expert Visiting Practitioners and highly trained therapists will be featuring unique treatments and experiences including singing bowl meditation, water Pilates, and healing yoga sessions against the natural backdrops of the cerulean ocean and the spa’s lush and vast gardens.

A magical fairytale Easter awaits at the ultra-luxury resort, where One&Only Reethi Rah invites you and your loved ones to write the next chapter of your Maldives story, one full of wondrous celebrations and joyful memories.

For bookings and more information, please visit their website or contact guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com