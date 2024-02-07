News
Jalboot Marine Services Expands Offerings with Luxury Spot Charter Experience aboard Mazarin Yacht in the Maldives
Jalboot Marine Services, a renowned leader in the marine leisure industry, has announced a significant expansion of its services, introducing spot charter offerings featuring the luxurious Mazarin motor yacht in the stunning Maldives archipelago.
The Mazarin, a 66ft motor yacht meticulously crafted to perfection, promises to elevate the Maldives holiday experience to unprecedented levels. With a capacity to accommodate up to 23 guests, this opulent vessel ensures an unforgettable journey through the pristine waters of the Maldivian paradise.
Key Features of Mazarin:
- Luxurious Accommodations: The interior of the Mazarin unfolds as a sanctuary of elegance, boasting a master bedroom, a guest bedroom with an attached bathroom, and meticulously designed crew quarters, ensuring comfort for all onboard.
- Gourmet Galley: Culinary excellence takes center stage in the fully equipped galley area, featuring a functional kitchen, oven, coffee machine, sink, dishwashing machine, refrigerator, and an elaborate bar counter. Complimentary soft drinks enhance the culinary experience throughout the voyage.
- Deck Salon: The chic deck salon offers L-shaped seating, providing a cozy spot for guests to socialize and immerse themselves in the breathtaking Maldivian surroundings.
- Sunbed Area: Mazarin boasts a dedicated sunbed area, inviting passengers to soak in the warm Maldivian sun while reveling in the serenity of the ocean.
- Open Seating Area: Passengers can indulge in relaxation within the open seating area, offering the perfect setting for enjoying delectable meals and snacks against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring beauty of the Maldives.
Jalboot Marine Services’ expansion into spot charter services reflects its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury experiences for travelers seeking a unique and personalized way to explore the Maldives.
“We are thrilled to introduce Mazarin as part of our Spot Charter Services, offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and unparalleled views of the Maldivian paradise,” said R J Reddy, CEO at Jalboot Group. “We believe this jewel addition from our fleet will redefine the way travelers experience the Maldives, providing an unforgettable journey filled with opulence and natural beauty.”
With Jalboot’s extensive marine experience and dedication to excellence, the introduction of the Mazarin spot charter service marks a new era of luxury exploration in the Maldives, inviting travelers to embark on an extraordinary adventure amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Indian Ocean.
News
Racing for a Cause: Sun Siyam Resorts and Maldives Cancer Society’s Colorful 5K Run on World Cancer Day 2024
In a resounding display of unity and compassion, all five Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives participated in a series of impactful events and activities on February 3rd and 4th, 2024 in recognition of World Cancer Day and in collaboration with the Maldives Cancer Society. These inspiring celebrations were crafted to not only raise awareness but also generate crucial funds for cancer initiatives, with a dedicated emphasis on this year’s overarching World Cancer Day theme, “’Close the Care Gap.
Dedicated to making a meaningful difference, the resorts rallied together in support of World Cancer Day, becoming a powerful force against the adversity of this global challenge. The heart of the initiative was a vibrant and emotionally charged 5K running challenge, gracefully tracing the captivating shores of the island as well as nearby local islands such as Dh. Bandidhoo in Dhaalu Atoll. At some of the properties, the event culminated in a euphoric Color Splash Party, symbolizing the joy and hope that accompany collective efforts in the face of a common cause. The diverse participation from different sectors of the local community showcased the unity and commitment toward a common cause.
Sun Siyam Resorts, through its corporate sustainability and social responsibility program, Sun Siyam Cares, is not only committed to raising awareness but also actively contributing to cancer initiatives. The resounding success of this event echoes the dedicated emphasis on this year’s World Cancer Day theme, “Close the Care Gap.” The resorts are not just venues for luxury; they are symbols of solidarity, determination, and a shared commitment to promoting healthy living and fighting cancer. As Sun Siyam Resorts continues to weave sustainability into the fabric of its operations, this recent initiative stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on both guests and the global community.
One of the key components of the event was the opportunity for guests to pledge their support by donating USD 10 towards the cause. The funds raised during the event will go towards supporting the Maldives Cancer Society for their ongoing research and creating cancer awareness activities. Sun Siyam Resorts believes in the power of collective efforts to make a positive impact, and this event serves as a platform for guests and islanders alike to contribute towards the ongoing battle against cancer.
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares program prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli Maldives Hosts Singer-Songwriter Shebani for Exclusive February 2024 Performances
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives the ultimate laid-back tropical paradise, is thrilled to announce the exclusive presence of the talented singer-songwriter Shebani from 17th to 21st February 2024.
On 18th February, Shebani will take the stage at the White Party hosted in the relaxed atmosphere of Chemistry Bar where guests at the resort are in for a treat with her captivating performances. This promises to be a night of music, glamour, and celebration, offering an unforgettable experience for both guests and music enthusiasts.
The excitement continues on February 20th with a special performance by Shebani at the Sunset Cocktails Party. This exclusive event, held on Freshwater Beach, is dedicated to all in-house guests, creating an intimate and magical atmosphere as the sun sets over the pristine surroundings.
“We are delighted to host the incredibly talented Shebani at Sun Siyam Iru Veli. Her soulful melodies and captivating performances are sure to enhance the already magical ambiance of our resort,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager, expressing his enthusiasm for this special occasion.
British singer & songwriter Shébani, having opened stages for renowned artists like Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and Khalid, is known for her unique blend of soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, and has garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide. Her performances promise to elevate the guest experience at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, offering an extraordinary musical journey in a breathtaking tropical setting.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, Named One of ’50 Best Discoveries’ by World’s 50 Best Organization
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, proudly joins the distinguished ranks of the “50 Best Discovery.” Launched in 2019 by the experts of the 50 Best Academy, this travel and experience-focused platform highlights top-tier bars, restaurants and hotels worldwide. This prestigious recognition bestowed upon our resort serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional experiences while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.
Sustainability at its Core
Composed of 99% ocean, the Maldives is a world of water with a colourful community of thriving marine life beneath its surface. Protecting the community—in the sea and on land—has been and continues to be a priority for the resort. From using solar energy to power, the property to restoring the surrounding reefs through our coral nurseries, our actions today help secure a better tomorrow.
Culinary Excellence with Seven Restaurants and Bars
Embark on a culinary journey at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, where guests can savour a diverse range of exquisite flavours at the resort’s seven distinctive restaurants and bars. Each venue offers a unique gastronomic experience, promising an unforgettable culinary adventure. Diners can enjoy a rich culinary landscape and travel the world on their palates, whilst feeling confident that every effort has been taken to ensure a focus on the highest quality, seasonal ingredients and with the environment front of mind. Experience the joy of a robust Italian espresso, share conversation over Cantonese tapas, toast to the sunset with a chilled glass of rose.
Architectural Marvel – Masterpiece Villas
Every aspect of the resort’s philosophy and design centres on the notion of totality and the true spirit of the Maldives. The resort’s minimalist circular architecture and the holistic philosophy of wholeness is one that the Maldivian culture and environment supports. The vision behind the resort’s iconic design, led by Kerry Hill Architects, is inspired by natural landscape of the turquoise lagoon and the swirling ocean breezes, embracing the circle of island life, with modern architecture meeting the Maldives. Interior and exterior design is humble, minimalist, and visually lightweight, leaving little impact on its environment and always maximizing views to the horizon and the connection with the elements.
Masters of Crafts Program
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, transcends the ordinary with its innovative approach. The Masters of Crafts program, a distinctive initiative, welcomes chefs, musicians, artists, and various other talents to enrich the property and create bespoke experiences for valued guests. A steadfast commitment to uniqueness guarantees that returning visitors encounter an ever-evolving tapestry of activities and experiences, ensuring a consistently exceptional stay.
Mr. Renato De Oliveira, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are thrilled to be acknowledged among the ’50 Best Discoveries’ by The World’s 50 Best organization. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while upholding the highest standards of sustainability.”
Trending
-
Drink4 days ago
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives goes gourmet with a new look overwater bar, menu, F&B Manager
-
Places To Go1 week ago
Eternally ours: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offer luxurious celebrations and enchanting experiences for the year
-
News1 week ago
Celebrate The Year of The Dragon at Patina Maldives
-
Business1 week ago
Unlocking power of travel storytelling at Travel Creators Exchange 2024
-
Love1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru sparks love with ‘Ultimate Romance’
-
News7 days ago
Prosperity & Love: Celebration of Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at W Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
JA Manafaru to host biggest ever Easter extravaganza
-
Love1 week ago
Patina Maldives presents unforgettable moments of romance for Valentine’s Day