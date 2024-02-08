News
Experience a Magical Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef with exclusive performances by French magician Nicolas Subra
Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef in the Maldives are set to mesmerize guests this Easter holiday with an unforgettable blend of awe-inspiring illusions and mind-boggling tricks through various exclusive performances by renowned French Magician Nicolas Subra. From 29 March to 1 April, guests can witness his exceptional talent and captivating stage presence all while celebrating a tropical Easter with family and loved ones in a world of culinary delights, creative arts, and family-focused activities that promise to create lasting memories.
Known for his exceptional and world-class entertainment, Nicolas has developed a unique magic that is unparalleled. As a creator of illusions, he plays on clichés, twists magic classics to provoke surprise and dazzle, creating a moment rich in emotions. Nicolas will be entertaining guests with kids’ interactive hands-on workshops and adults’ close-up magic performance, creating unforgettable moments and leaving audiences in awe.
Born and raised in France, Nicolas discovered his passion for magic at a young age and has since honed his skills to perfection. With his impeccable execution and unique storytelling ability, Subra creates an enchanting world of mystery and wonder, leaving spectators in astonishment. His performances have garnered recognition worldwide, captivating audiences across continents.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s Easter Extravaganza:
Guests at Sun Siyam Iru Veli are in for a treat as the resort promises an indulgent and unforgettable experience, blending culinary delights, creative arts, and family-focused activities that cater to guests of all ages.
On March 31st, Aqua Orange restaurant will host a delectable Easter-themed lunch, while April 2nd will see Grouper Grill restaurant taking center stage with an Easter-themed Beach BBQ, offering a unique dining experience against the backdrop of the ocean.
The resort’s culinary team will showcase their creative flair with chocolate eggs, bunny decorations, and Easter Bunny Pancake creations, elevating the overall dining experience. Families will enjoy a range of activities, including a family treasure hunt, an exclusive Easter Sandbank Lunch, an Easter Egg Hunt, a Find The Bunny Adventure, a Mini Disco, and a Bunny Cruise for the little ones.
Beach Fun Olympics, movie nights under the stars, hair braiding sessions, and Henna art will add to the festive atmosphere. The highlight of the holidays will be the arrival of the Easter Bunny and his friends who are hosting a magical Easter Cocktail Party for the whole family.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Easter Energy:
Easter at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef promises mega celebrations with a host of activities, including Easter themed pool parties, Egg Blasting, Lay Your Egg Safely challenge, Bunny Sack Race, Egg Balance Walk challenge, Water Transport challenge, Bunny Walks challenge, and Easter Rhythm Musical Seat challenge.
The resort will also feature a special Easter Dinner at The Aqua and an Easter Gala Lobster and Seafood Feast on the Well-Done beach on 31st March, adding a touch of extravagance to the festivities.
Get ready to hop into happiness and make this Easter a memorable and joy-filled experience in the heart of the Maldives at Sun Siyam Iru Veli & Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
News
Jalboot Marine Services Expands Offerings with Luxury Spot Charter Experience aboard Mazarin Yacht in the Maldives
Jalboot Marine Services, a renowned leader in the marine leisure industry, has announced a significant expansion of its services, introducing spot charter offerings featuring the luxurious Mazarin motor yacht in the stunning Maldives archipelago.
The Mazarin, a 66ft motor yacht meticulously crafted to perfection, promises to elevate the Maldives holiday experience to unprecedented levels. With a capacity to accommodate up to 23 guests, this opulent vessel ensures an unforgettable journey through the pristine waters of the Maldivian paradise.
Key Features of Mazarin:
- Luxurious Accommodations: The interior of the Mazarin unfolds as a sanctuary of elegance, boasting a master bedroom, a guest bedroom with an attached bathroom, and meticulously designed crew quarters, ensuring comfort for all onboard.
- Gourmet Galley: Culinary excellence takes center stage in the fully equipped galley area, featuring a functional kitchen, oven, coffee machine, sink, dishwashing machine, refrigerator, and an elaborate bar counter. Complimentary soft drinks enhance the culinary experience throughout the voyage.
- Deck Salon: The chic deck salon offers L-shaped seating, providing a cozy spot for guests to socialize and immerse themselves in the breathtaking Maldivian surroundings.
- Sunbed Area: Mazarin boasts a dedicated sunbed area, inviting passengers to soak in the warm Maldivian sun while reveling in the serenity of the ocean.
- Open Seating Area: Passengers can indulge in relaxation within the open seating area, offering the perfect setting for enjoying delectable meals and snacks against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring beauty of the Maldives.
Jalboot Marine Services’ expansion into spot charter services reflects its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury experiences for travelers seeking a unique and personalized way to explore the Maldives.
“We are thrilled to introduce Mazarin as part of our Spot Charter Services, offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and unparalleled views of the Maldivian paradise,” said R J Reddy, CEO at Jalboot Group. “We believe this jewel addition from our fleet will redefine the way travelers experience the Maldives, providing an unforgettable journey filled with opulence and natural beauty.”
With Jalboot’s extensive marine experience and dedication to excellence, the introduction of the Mazarin spot charter service marks a new era of luxury exploration in the Maldives, inviting travelers to embark on an extraordinary adventure amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Indian Ocean.
News
Racing for a Cause: Sun Siyam Resorts and Maldives Cancer Society’s Colorful 5K Run on World Cancer Day 2024
In a resounding display of unity and compassion, all five Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives participated in a series of impactful events and activities on February 3rd and 4th, 2024 in recognition of World Cancer Day and in collaboration with the Maldives Cancer Society. These inspiring celebrations were crafted to not only raise awareness but also generate crucial funds for cancer initiatives, with a dedicated emphasis on this year’s overarching World Cancer Day theme, “’Close the Care Gap.
Dedicated to making a meaningful difference, the resorts rallied together in support of World Cancer Day, becoming a powerful force against the adversity of this global challenge. The heart of the initiative was a vibrant and emotionally charged 5K running challenge, gracefully tracing the captivating shores of the island as well as nearby local islands such as Dh. Bandidhoo in Dhaalu Atoll. At some of the properties, the event culminated in a euphoric Color Splash Party, symbolizing the joy and hope that accompany collective efforts in the face of a common cause. The diverse participation from different sectors of the local community showcased the unity and commitment toward a common cause.
Sun Siyam Resorts, through its corporate sustainability and social responsibility program, Sun Siyam Cares, is not only committed to raising awareness but also actively contributing to cancer initiatives. The resounding success of this event echoes the dedicated emphasis on this year’s World Cancer Day theme, “Close the Care Gap.” The resorts are not just venues for luxury; they are symbols of solidarity, determination, and a shared commitment to promoting healthy living and fighting cancer. As Sun Siyam Resorts continues to weave sustainability into the fabric of its operations, this recent initiative stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on both guests and the global community.
One of the key components of the event was the opportunity for guests to pledge their support by donating USD 10 towards the cause. The funds raised during the event will go towards supporting the Maldives Cancer Society for their ongoing research and creating cancer awareness activities. Sun Siyam Resorts believes in the power of collective efforts to make a positive impact, and this event serves as a platform for guests and islanders alike to contribute towards the ongoing battle against cancer.
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares program prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli Maldives Hosts Singer-Songwriter Shebani for Exclusive February 2024 Performances
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives the ultimate laid-back tropical paradise, is thrilled to announce the exclusive presence of the talented singer-songwriter Shebani from 17th to 21st February 2024.
On 18th February, Shebani will take the stage at the White Party hosted in the relaxed atmosphere of Chemistry Bar where guests at the resort are in for a treat with her captivating performances. This promises to be a night of music, glamour, and celebration, offering an unforgettable experience for both guests and music enthusiasts.
The excitement continues on February 20th with a special performance by Shebani at the Sunset Cocktails Party. This exclusive event, held on Freshwater Beach, is dedicated to all in-house guests, creating an intimate and magical atmosphere as the sun sets over the pristine surroundings.
“We are delighted to host the incredibly talented Shebani at Sun Siyam Iru Veli. Her soulful melodies and captivating performances are sure to enhance the already magical ambiance of our resort,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager, expressing his enthusiasm for this special occasion.
British singer & songwriter Shébani, having opened stages for renowned artists like Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and Khalid, is known for her unique blend of soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, and has garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide. Her performances promise to elevate the guest experience at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, offering an extraordinary musical journey in a breathtaking tropical setting.
Trending
-
Drink5 days ago
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives goes gourmet with a new look overwater bar, menu, F&B Manager
-
Places To Go1 week ago
Eternally ours: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offer luxurious celebrations and enchanting experiences for the year
-
Business1 week ago
Unlocking power of travel storytelling at Travel Creators Exchange 2024
-
Love1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru sparks love with ‘Ultimate Romance’
-
News1 week ago
Prosperity & Love: Celebration of Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at W Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
JA Manafaru to host biggest ever Easter extravaganza
-
Love1 week ago
Patina Maldives presents unforgettable moments of romance for Valentine’s Day
-
Food1 week ago
JA Manafaru brings back Japanese flames with Teppanyaki Grill