Experience a Magical Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef with exclusive performances by French magician Nicolas Subra

In a resounding display of unity and compassion, all five Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives participated in a series of impactful events and activities on February 3rd and 4th, 2024 in recognition of World Cancer Day and in collaboration with the Maldives Cancer Society. These inspiring celebrations were crafted to not only raise awareness but also generate crucial funds for cancer initiatives, with a dedicated emphasis on this year’s overarching World Cancer Day theme, “’Close the Care Gap.

Dedicated to making a meaningful difference, the resorts rallied together in support of World Cancer Day, becoming a powerful force against the adversity of this global challenge. The heart of the initiative was a vibrant and emotionally charged 5K running challenge, gracefully tracing the captivating shores of the island as well as nearby local islands such as Dh. Bandidhoo in Dhaalu Atoll. At some of the properties, the event culminated in a euphoric Color Splash Party, symbolizing the joy and hope that accompany collective efforts in the face of a common cause. The diverse participation from different sectors of the local community showcased the unity and commitment toward a common cause.

Sun Siyam Resorts, through its corporate sustainability and social responsibility program, Sun Siyam Cares, is not only committed to raising awareness but also actively contributing to cancer initiatives. The resounding success of this event echoes the dedicated emphasis on this year’s World Cancer Day theme, “Close the Care Gap.” The resorts are not just venues for luxury; they are symbols of solidarity, determination, and a shared commitment to promoting healthy living and fighting cancer. As Sun Siyam Resorts continues to weave sustainability into the fabric of its operations, this recent initiative stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on both guests and the global community.

One of the key components of the event was the opportunity for guests to pledge their support by donating USD 10 towards the cause. The funds raised during the event will go towards supporting the Maldives Cancer Society for their ongoing research and creating cancer awareness activities. Sun Siyam Resorts believes in the power of collective efforts to make a positive impact, and this event serves as a platform for guests and islanders alike to contribute towards the ongoing battle against cancer.

Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares program prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.

For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.