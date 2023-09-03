Unwrap unforgettable moments at Le Méridien Maldives Resort this winter

Looking for your next escape? Embark on an unforgettable journey to explore Maldivian Thai experiences immersed in unique underwater treasures at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa. Alternatively, explore the vibrance of Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa and discover an adults-only playground of alluring exclusivity with exclusive discounts up to 35%.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa: Where Authenticity Meets Marine Marvels

Discover a captivating marine paradise at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, nestled within the enchanting South Ari Atoll. Your journey to this tropical haven begins with a mesmerising seaplane ride from Male, revealing pristine turquoise waters that invite exploration. Here, a healthy marine life thrives, and the resort boasts the acclaimed 2nd Best House Reef in Maldives, as honoured by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards for Asia Pacific 2023, which is located right on the doorstep of the resort.

Immerse yourself in the heart of this aquatic sanctuary, where coral-rich depths promise exhilarating experiences for divers and snorkellers. Explore underwater realm adorned with lively corals and exotic marine species, offering an unmatched encounter with the ocean’s captivating denizens. Dive into adventure with accredited Maldivian dive masters, exploring a historic shipwreck. The PADI Dive & Experience Course Centre caters to divers of all levels, offering learning programs and certification opportunities.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, a five-star retreat, offers a range of accommodations seamlessly integrated with nature’s beauty. From Duplex Beach Villas to Premier Overwater Villas, and Premium Deluxe Sunset Overwater Villas to Two-bedroom Beach Villas with private pools, ideal for families, each design complements the stunning surroundings.

Savour an array of flavours at diverse dining establishments, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua to dreamy Italian creations at Azzuri Mare. Aqua Bar offers classic cocktails and sunset views, while our exclusive The Club elevates your stay experience of a resort within a resort. Complete your stay with wellness experiences at Spa Cenvaree, offering soothing treatments and beachfront yoga. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Centara’s Coral Restoration Programs and with initiatives to preserve the pristine marine ecosystem, you can enjoy spectacular views and crystal-clear waters all year-round.

Paradise Found: Maldives Exclusive

For a limited time, seize the opportunity to save 35% on the Best Available Rates*, and if you’re a CentaraThe1 member, enjoy an additional 15% discount along with the extraordinary perk of earning triple points on all bookings.

Unwind and rejuvenate with a generous 20% discount on spa treatments and dining, while you can also relish the convenience of a 25% discount on Return Seaplane transfers. As the sun sets over the azure horizon, embark on a complimentary sunset boat excursion, a voyage that encapsulates the magic of the Maldives.

CentaraThe1 members can also earn triple points on bookings made between now and September 30th for stays until December 20th, 2023

When: Available for booking made from now till 30th September 2023 and stays from now until December 20th 2023.

Offer:

35% discount on best available rates

20% discount on spa treatments and dining

25% discount on return seaplane transfers

CentaraThe1 members receive an additional 15% discount on their stay plus triple points on all bookings

Complimentary sunset boat excursion

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa: A Vibrant Adult Only Playground

Indulge in the allure of exclusivity and passion at the Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa, a vibrant adults-only playground for indulgence, connection, and rejuvenation. An escape offering a world tailored to their desires.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa transcends the ordinary, inviting you to embrace the extraordinary. It’s a place where you can rediscover the joy of spontaneity, create bonds with your partner that last a lifetime, make new friend and immerse yourself in an environment dedicated to your happiness. If you’re seeking a true escape, look no further, this is your ultimate canvas upon which to paint your story.

Surrounded by like-minded souls, the opportunities to connect are endless. Share stories over delectable culinary experiences, from contemporary Thai delicacies to Arabic specialities and Italian feasts, all meticulously prepared to tantalise your taste buds. For the playful evenings, enjoy exciting refreshments, cocktails and afternoon tea in a laid-back setting overlooking the oceanic blues.

Accessed by speedboat, this idyllic island retreat offers an intimate private villa experience complemented by tantalising culinary delights, while immaculate white sand beaches and a sparkling lagoon teeming with magnificent marine life lay the perfect setting for resort-wide activities, beach games, snorkelling, water sports, and some of the top dive sites in the Maldives.

To rekindle the flame of connection, whether you are newlyweds or long-time partners, unwind at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree.

Experience a romantic getaway like no other at the enchanting Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. With an enticing 35% discount on Best Available Rates, this offer promises an unforgettable getaway that blends tranquillity and indulgence. For CentaraThe1 members, the allure deepens with an additional 15% savings on their stay along with earning triple points for every booking.

Guests can also delight their senses with a 20% discount on both revitalising spa treatments and delectable dining experiences, allowing you to savour the most tempting flavours and rejuvenate your spirit. With complimentary return transfers for guests staying a minimum stay of three nights, whether you’re yearning for a romantic escape, an unforgettable honeymoon, or simply a serene retreat, this is the perfect excuse to book your next escape today.

CentaraThe1 members can also earn triple points on bookings made between now and September 30th for stays until December 20th, 2023

When: Available for booking made from now till 30th September 2023 and stays from now until December 20th 2023.

Offer:

35% discount on best available rates

20% discount on spa treatments and dining

Complimentary return seaplane transfers (3-night stay minimum)

CentaraThe1 members receive an additional 15% discount on their stay plus triple points on all bookings

For more information, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com.