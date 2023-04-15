The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents sensorial masterpiece ‘Live’ with multi-instrumentalist Ashraf Moawad

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ Master of Crafts and Craftsmanship Calendar presents two nights with multi-instrumentalist, live artist and producer, Ash, this July 4th and 5th.

World renowned for his evocative live sessions in extraordinary destinations and one of Spotify’s most-played-artist, Ash will present a Sunset ‘Nomad Session’ at Mystique Garden on July 4th – an immersive evening of spontaneous music introducing guests to his musical genre and on July 5th, a 75-minute sunset performance which will include never before released tracks, whilst ‘floating’ on an over-water stage perched above the resort’s perfectly circular infinity pool at EAU Bar.

An independent artist with over 700 million streams on digital platforms, Ash plays the Guitar, Saxophone, Keyboard, Drums and Synthesizers in real-time, blending music from his Egyptian and French roots with electronic music. The Cairo-born, Montreal-based producer captures millions of hearts worldwide with his live sessions in destinations from Montreal’s Mount Royal to the White Desert in Egypt, from Akyaka in Turkey and soon, for the first time in Asia Pacific, at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

Ash’s most recognised track Mosaïque, a beautifully woven masterpiece inspired by Middle Eastern sounds has reached over 100 million streams and growing along with a live recording filmed in front of the Pyramids of Giza having now reached over 21 million views on YouTube. In 2020, Ash created ‘Dystopia’ for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, a collective of musicians in collaboration for the purpose of creating awareness on the fragility of our oceans through music. Over the years, Ash has been featured on the cover of DJ Mag, Billboard Italia, VOGUE Italia, MixMag Turkey and continues to release tracks to worldwide attention, and most recently, his debut EP ‘About Life’.

Connect with Ash this summer at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and experience a musical masterpiece like no other.

