Villa Resorts, British swimwear brand EVARAE launches Maldives holiday giveaway

Villa Resorts has teamed up with the renowned British swimwear brand EVARAE to launch a Maldives holiday giveaway campaign with the grand prize includes a six-night stay at Villa Nautica and a £1500 wardrobe from EVARAE.

To participate, contestants must follow three Instagram accounts: @VillaResortsMaldives, @EVARAE.Official, and @VillaNautica.Maldives, and like the post regarding the giveaway while tagging a travel partner. To receive an extra entry, contestants can also share the post on their Instagram story.

The lucky winner will also receive £1000 towards their flights to ensure a comfortable journey to the Maldives. Upon arrival, they will enjoy complimentary speedboat transfers to the resort.

Villa Nautica, which has recently been unveiled by Villa Resorts, is a celebration of marine life and quayside living. The resort boasts modern, urban-style interiors that provide guests with a chic nautical experience. Exceptional scuba diving and water sports activities are also available for guests who embrace the seafarer lifestyle with a glamorous twist.

The leading Maldivian hotel group formerly known as Villa Hotels & Resorts which has recently undergone a next-generation transformation and rebranding of its resorts. The first of the new resort concepts launched in April 2023 as Paradise Island rebrands as Villa Nautica and Sun Island becomes Villa Park. In Q4 2023, Holiday Island will reopen as the group’s luxury flagship, Villa Haven, following a complete remodelilng.